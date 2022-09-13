Some positions in sports can get overlooked insofar as their impact to a team’s success or failure.
In volleyball, fans note how kills, service aces and assists can affect an outcome. But so can digs, and Azle High School senior volleyball player Makenna Dillow is making herself stand out in that category.
In volleyball, a dig occurs when a player hits or passes a ball or keeps the ball in action to teammates after an opponent’s spike or serve. Dillow, a libero, has already accumulated more than 700 digs this season at last count and leads the nation in that category, according to MaxPreps, a national website that catalogs high school sports teams’ information, including games, schedules, rosters and statistics.
“To be honest, I can’t believe it,” Dillow said about leading the nation this season in digs. “I don’t really, like, think of it a lot. It’s not really, like, yeah, I’m on top of the nation or something like that, because that’s not going to define me at the end of the day. So I just continue to work and continue to be the best person or player I am.”
She said accumulating all these digs centers on her trusting her teammates and her teammates trusting her, too. She has adjusted to playing a middle-middle defense during her time at AHS.
“And I was also a hitter, so I didn’t play middle back,” she said, noting middle back was a better fit for her than left back, but in club ball she does play left back.
“She reads the ball really, really well,” AHS head coach Elizabeth Snyder said. “She reads well and reacts well – that combined is deadly.”
Dillow said she’s had great coaching at AHS – from Snyder and assistant coach Kenley Buckholt – and she appreciates their teaching since she has been at AHS, where she’s been since her sophomore year.
“I played on varsity my sophomore year when I came here and ever since then, it has just been great,” Dillow said. “It’s an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything. Great teammates overall, too. Some sister bonds have come (from) that.”
Snyder describes Dillow as outgoing and a big leader on the court.
“She’s a presence, quite a presence,” Snyder said. “She’s strong in every aspect of the game – serving, serve-receive. She’s constantly running a 2.5 serve-receive right now passing. She digs stuff that’s not even hers. She gets aces; her setting is amazing. She’s literally got every skill needed.” A 2.5 serve-receive passing score is considered good.
Dillow has good size for a libero, and that’s why the middle back position is great for her as her expansion is wide, Snyder said.
“And she plays selflessly – she’s doing it for her teammates, 100%,” Snyder said.
Snyder said she hasn’t heard from a lot of colleges yet about Dillow, but she thinks the high school sports coverage from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram can help spread the word. Dillow has more than 1,800-plus digs career-wise and Snyder expects her to hit 2,000 this season.
Dillow has starred for a few club volleyball teams, and those teams have helped her grow in the sport. As far as what parts of her game she can improve in, she thinks defense is the area she struggles with the most and she would like to read the hitters a bit better than now. Snyder said Dillow also tallies quite a few assists as a libero.
The team has lost a few games lately, and Dillow said turning the corner is “just the mental aspect we have to overcome right now and I think it’s a good time for it to happen before we get to district. And when we get to district, I think everybody is going to be on the same page and we all have the same goals for making it further than the first round of playoffs and winning district.”
District play began Tuesday against Granbury. The News went to press Tuesday afternoon.
Dillow is still undecided on schools, but she hopes the college she attends “feels like home like Azle, to be honest.” She said there are three fields of study she is considering: engineering, dentistry and psychology.
For now, she enjoys her senior year of playing volleyball.
“This has been the best season I’ve had for all my years here in high school,” she said. “I’m going to miss senior year, and it’s really made a difference in my life and it’s really like changed the person I am for better, like on a daily basis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.