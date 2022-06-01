The Azle High School 2021-2022 Senior Assembly announced scholarships totaling $3,616,379 going to seniors to help cover their education costs.
Many of the scholarships came from local organizations and businesses, schools, colleges and universities, and branches of the U.S. military.
Azle Education Foundation
The Azle Education Foundation awarded $1,500 scholarships to 23 students:
Haylee Allphin; Conner Bennett; Emma Boyer; Natalie Cain; Caden Christian; Kora Clark; Lauren Collins; Katy Conwell; Micah Cook; Andrea Duran; Breton Estes; Elizabeth Feldman; Annabella Gamble; Christian Ixchu; Kaytlynn Lemley; Eva Marx; Nathan Nguyen; Leah North; David Paige; Bailey Pierce; Jonathan Robles; Daniela Rodriguez; Jessica Scribner.
Mark Carter Scholarship
Elizabeth Feldman received the $3,000 Mark Carter Scholarship.
AHS Football Booster Club Scholarship
Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded from the AHS Football Booster Club:
Conner Bennett; Barrett Gilbreath; Morgan Gregory; Chris Lee; Brinson Sharp.
Ema Waring Scholarship
Caden Christian was awarded the $1,000 Ema Waring Scholarship.
AHS Student Council
The Student Council at AHS awarded two scholarships. Brooke Schocke was awarded a $500 scholarship and Annalea Villalobos was awarded a $250 scholarship.
Jack Schwantz Memorial Scholarship
Jonathan Robles was awarded the $5,000 Jack Schwantz Memorial Scholarship.
Zachary Robinson Memorial Scholarship
Brady Gilbert was awarded the $1,000 Zachary Robinson Memorial Scholarship.
Azle Masonic Lodge
The Azle Masonic Lodge awarded four $1,300 scholarships: Madison Westbrook; Katy Conwell; Kenzie Morgan; Kayla Suddeath.
Eagle Mountain Shrine Club
The Eagle Mountain Shrine Club awarded two $500 scholarships: Ashlynn Hobbs; Katy Conwell.
Azle Rotary Club
The Azle Rotary Club awarded $500 scholarships to four students: Clay Barrett; Brenna Ingle; Kaydence Mata; Megan Valle.
Rotary OU Scholarship
Erika Clayton and Garrett Gouyton each received a $1,000 Rotary OU Scholarship.
OU Club of Fort Worth
Leah North was awarded the $5,000 scholarship from OU Club of Fort Worth.
Azle Auto Tech Alumni
Matthew Tolbert received the $500 Azle Auto Tech Alumni Scholarship.
Azle Spirit Scholarship
Azle Spirit awarded three scholarships. Kay Conwell received a $1,000 scholarship, and Lauren Collins and Stevie Pfeifer each received a $750 scholarship.
Beta Sigma Phi
Riley Free was awarded the $1,000 scholarship from Beta Sigma Phi.
Keith Hoover Memorial Scholarship
Haylee Allphin was awarded the $5,000 Keith Hoover Memorial Scholarship.
Optimist Club Scholarships
The Optimist Club of Azle awarded 15 senior scholarships:
Madison Wimbish; Christopher Ixchu; Cheyenne Grubbs; Katy Conwell; Kora Clark; Chloe Coffin; Megan Smith; Lauren Collins; Andrea Duran; Haylee Allphin; Hannah Mowrey; Rosalia Nava; Steve Duran; Micah Cook; Sarah Russell.
The Optimist Essay Scholarship winners were Haylee Allphin who received $500, Caden Christian won $300, and Katy Conwell won $200.
The Young Texan scholarships of $500 each went to Steve Duran and Andrea Duran.
Tri-County Electric Cooperative Scholarship
Nathan Nguyen and Leah North each received a $2,000 scholarship from Tri-County Electric Cooperative.
Holy Trinity Scholarships
Isaac Riley was awarded the $500 Holy Trinity Women’s Guild scholarship.
Giuliana Covas Hernandez received the $500 Holy Trinity Women of the Faith Prayer Group scholarship.
Three Holy Trinity Youth Scholarships were awarded. Diego Porras received the $500 scholarship, and Isaac Riley and Daniela Rodriguez each received a $250 scholarship.
Knights of Columbus
Diego Porras was awarded the $500 Knights of Columbus Scholarship.
Azle Area Chamber of Commerce
The Azle Area Chamber of Commerce awarded four $500 scholarships to Natalie Cain, Caden Christian, Lauren Collins and Leah North.
National Honor Society
Eight $250 National Honor Society scholarships were awarded to Caden Christian, Lauren Giles, Natalie Cain, Alina Meshi, Elizabeth Feldman, Breton Estes, Angel Brown and David Paige.
AHS Yearbook Staff
The AHS Yearbook Staff awarded a $500 scholarship to Dylan Knoll.
Rebecca Eagle Memorial Scholarship
Alyssa Alviar was awarded the $1,000 Rebecca Eagle Memorial Scholarship.
Chelsea Holder Memorial Scholarship
Eva Marx was awarded the $500 Chelsea Holder Memorial Scholarship.
AHS Emerald Dazzlers
The AHS Emerald Dazzlers awarded three $500 scholarships to Emma Boyer, Trynity Hoskins and Bailey Jackson.
AHS Volleyball Boosters Scholarship
The AHS Volleyball Boosters awarded four $375 scholarships to Leah North, Camryn Hinkle, Taylor Clark and Garrisyn Christian.
AHS Boys Soccer Booster Club Scholarship
The AHS Boys Soccer Booster Club awarded three $500 scholarships to Andrew Carlson, Christopher Ixchu and Josh Leonard.
Colton Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund
The Colton Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded three $500 scholarships to Kora Clark, Barrett Gilbreath and Josh Leonard.
FFA
The FFA awarded two $500 scholarships to Sydney Smith and Kaytlynn Lemley.
Azle Rodeo
The Azle Rodeo Team awarded a $300 scholarship to Madison Wimbish, $200 scholarships to Dylan Reagan and Mattie Sheriff, and $100 scholarships to Airian Moore, Cassidy Ralph and Alex Aguilar.
AHS Wrestling
Jackson Berg and Hunter Legan were each awarded a $1,000 AHS Wrestling scholarship.
Azle High Softball
Alyssa Holland received a $500 Azle High Softball scholarship.
AHS Women’s Soccer Booster Club Scholarship
Charysma Casillas was awarded the $500 AHS Women’s Soccer Booster Club scholarship.
Azle Activity Fund
Lauren Barbour and D’Aveon Love each received a $500 Azle Activity Fund scholarship.
Azle Florist
Kayla Suddeath was awarded the $1,000 Azle Florist scholarship.
FFA Alumni
The FFA Alumni awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Kaytlynn Lemley and Sydney Smith, a $2,500 scholarship to Cassidy Ralph, a $1,000 scholarship to Kora Clark and a $500 scholarship to Natalie Cain.
Jaylee Murr Williams Memorial Scholarship
Cassidy Ralph was awarded the $2,000 Jaylee Murr Williams Memorial Scholarship.
Murr Family Scholarship
The Murr Family Scholarship awarded four $1,000 scholarships to Mia Carrizales, Lauren Collins, Eva Marx and Annalea Villalobos.
Azle Tri-County Retired School Employees Association
Annalea Villalobos received the $2,000 Azle Tri-County Retired School Employees Association scholarship.
Azle Band
The Azle Band awarded four $400 scholarships to Natalie Cain, Brenna Ingle, Daniela Rodriguez and Emma Walker.
AMA Roland Earl Memorial Scholarship Fund
Five seniors each received a $1,000 scholarship from the AMA Roland Earl Memorial Scholarship Fund: Lauren Collins, Eva Marx, Ashlyn Newberry, Gaven Sanders and Madison Wimbish.
AHS Baseball Booster Scholarship
Kyler Braswell received a $1,000 scholarship and Brandon Sheets received a $500 scholarship from the AHS Baseball Boosters.
Forte Junior High
Steve Duran was awarded the $250 Forte Junior High scholarship.
Azle Junior High
Mia Carrizales was awarded the $250 Azle Junior High scholarship. Trynity Hoskins and Bailey Jackson each won a $500 AJH scholarship.
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
Sydney Smith was awarded the $500 Community National Bank & Trust of Texas scholarship.
Jessica Chance Memorial Scholarship
Kaytlynn Lemley, Sydney Smith and Matthew Tolbert each received a $1,000 Jessica Chance Memorial scholarship.
AHS Math and Science Team
The AHS Math and Science Team awarded three $500 scholarships to Derek Bernsen, Corey Hevel and Alyssa Quick.
Pinnacle Bank
Pinnacle Bank awarded four $500 scholarships to Garrisyn Christian, Katy Conwell, Sophie Laudenheimer and Makenna Lain.
TX Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle Auxiliary
TX Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle Auxiliary awarded Haylee Allphin, Leah North and Caden Christian each a $2,000 scholarship.
In Memory/Honor of Dr. Jack and Mrs. Carolyn Mobley Scholarship
Breton Estes received the $3,000 Dr. Jack and Mrs. Carolyn Mobley scholarship.
Haley Carter State Farm
Haley Carter State Farm awarded 12 $100 scholarships: Abbygale Bearden, Hayli Cherryhomes, Taylor Clark, Camryn Hinkle, Sophie Laudenheimer, Eva Marx, Corbin McDowell, Lauryn Rasco, Michael Reed, Brookelyn Smith, Triton Towner and Kalle Vasquez.
SubAverage Hunting & Apparel
Faith Bethurum received a $2,500 scholarship from SubAverage Hunting & Apparel.
J.O. Ranch Scholarship
Sydney Smith was awarded the $350 J.O. Ranch scholarship
Hall Freeman Educational and Leadership Scholarship
Gaven Sanders was awarded the $10,000 Hall Freeman Educational and Leadership scholarship.
Eagle Crest Villa
Corbin McDowell received the $300 Eagle Crest Villa scholarship.
Bass Fishing
Brady Gilbert received a $2,300 scholarship from the Azle Bass Team, a $1,000 Regionals West Metroplex scholarship and $2,500 West Division Lake Lewisville scholarship from the Texas High School Bass Association.
Delaney Mancil Memorial Buckle Show Scholarship
Lauryn Rasco received a $500 scholarship.
Gloria J. Gonzalez Memorial Scholarship
Juan Reyes received a $1,000 scholarship.
Texas National Guard
Three students each received a $66,652 scholarship from the Texas National Guard: Sergio Garcia Forte, Jasmine Gaither and Jarod Vick.
United States Marines
Four students were each awarded $180,000 scholarships from the U.S. Marines: Jhonathan Carmaane, Nathaneal Long, Vincent Meadows and Autumn Shepherd.
Tarleton State University
Micah Cook received a $12,000 Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship.
Kora Clark received a $12,000 President’s Guaranteed Award Program scholarship.
Katy Conwell received an $8,000 President’s Guaranteed Award Program scholarship.
Taylor Clark received a $4,000 President’s Guaranteed Award Program scholarship.
Joshua Leonard received a $1,000 Burger King Scholars Award and a $2,000 Impossible Possibilities scholarship.
Haylee Allphin received a $16,000 Provost’s Honors scholarship.
Texas Christian University
Arie-Ana Demoss received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship.
Breton Estes received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship and a $1,000 Texas high School Women’s Powerlifting Association scholarship.
Steve Duran received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship.
Holt Lee received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship, a $99,560 Band Scholarship, $16,000 Fine Arts Academic Scholarship, and a $12,000 Marching Band Scholarship.
Jonathan Robles received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship.
University of North Texas
Emilia Bazan was awarded a $20,000 Eagle Excellence Scholarship.
Elizabeth Feldman received $28,000 Dean’s Excellence Scholarship.
Daniela Rodriguez received a $20,000 Eagle Excellence Scholarship.
Sophia Tucker received a $20,000 Eagle Excellence Scholarship.
University of Texas Arlington
Natalie Cain was awarded a $48,000 Presidential Honors Scholarship as well as a $1,250 Tarrant Ag Scholarship.
Dakota Houdeshell was awarded a $32,000 Maverick Scholarship.
Michael Reed was awarded an $8,000 Maverick Academic Scholarship.
Liberty Thomas was awarded an $8,000 Maverick Academic Scholarship.
Texas Tech University
Mackenzie Benton received a $28,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship and a $4,800 Dean’s Offer Scholarship.
Lauren Collins received a $28,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship.
Bailey Jackson received a $16,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship.
Bailey Pierce received a $28,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship.
Texas Wesleyan University
Addison Taylor was awarded an $84,000 Trustee’s Scholarship.
Madison Butler was awarded a $76,000 Founder’s Scholarship and an $8,000 Smarter U Scholarship.
Texas State University
Alina Meshi received a $16,000 Texas State Distinguished Scholar award.
Jessica Scribner received a $16,000 Distinguished Scholar award.
John Brown University
Kaitlyn Gamez received a $50,000 Trustee’s Academic award, a $3,000 Community Changer Scholarship, a $2,000 JBU Scholarship Fund award, a $1,500 John E. Brown Founder’s award, and a $1,000 Family Christian Service award.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
KaytLynn Lemley received a $60,000 George Beadle Scholarship, a $2,000 CASNR Scholarship, a $1,500 Animal Science Scholarship, a $6,000 Big Tex Scholarship, and a $1,000 Zonta Club of Parker County Scholarship.
Tulsa Welding
Gabriel Lee received a $653 welding scholarship.
University of Mary-Hardin Baylor
Eva Marx was awarded a $28,000 Honor Scholarship and a $1,000 Hurst POA Bill & Shirley Volkert Scholarship.
Aviona Overstreet was awarded a $28,000 Honor Scholarship.
University of Texas
Katelyn Ingram was awarded a $40,000 C.R. Smith Endowed Scholarship and a $20,000 Texas Excellence Scholarship.
Texas Women’s University
Ravyn Barnes was awarded a $12,000 TWU Excellence Scholarship.
San Angelo State University
Charysma Casillas received an $8,000 Carr Scholarship.
Stephen F. Austin University
Garrisyn Christian was awarded a $6,000 Academic Excellence Scholarship.
University of Arkansas Rich Mountain
Alyssa Holland received a $4,000 Dale Rogers Family Tuition Endowment Scholarship and a $1,800 Athletic Scholarship.
University of Oklahoma
Leah North received a $60,000 Award of Excellence, a $5,000 EECU Glenn Mandeville Memorial Scholarship, a $2,500 Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation Scholarship, and a $1,500 Ft. Worth Scottish Rite Foundation Scholarship.
Erika Clayton received a $20,000 Sower Award.
Elyse Atwell received a $40,000 Academic Achievement Award.
Brooke Schocke received a $20,000 Sower Award and a $5,000 EECU Glenn Mandeville Memorial Scholarship.
Baylor University
Erin McMullen was awarded a $56,000 Baylor Distinction award.
Austin College
Cody McIntyre received a $116,000 Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Barrett Gilbreath received a $15,400 football scholarship.
Kaden Taylor received a $11,268 athletic scholarship.
Northern Oklahoma College
Brenden Kamnick was awarded a $16,400 athletic scholarship.
University of Tulsa
Jesse Mauerhan received a $21,000 academic scholarship and a $2,500 commitment award.
Weatherford College
Chloe Coffin received a $2,000 Helen R. Tidwell Scholarship.
Neumont College of Computer Science
Stephen Ashlock received a $15,600 achievement scholarship.
Wichita State University
Corey Hevel received a $50,000 National Hispanic Recognition Scholarship and a $1,000 Honors College Merit scholarship.
Texas A&M Commerce
Isaiah Davidson received a $9,000 music scholarship.
Bethel College
Isaiah Fuller was awarded a $16,000 football scholarship.
Texas A&M University
Lauren Giles received a $10,000 Ella McFadden Charitable Trust award and a $1,000 Opportunity Award Scholarship.
Andrew Roecker was awarded a $24,000 National Recognition Scholarship and a $16,000 Corps Scholarship.
Kansas Wesleyan University
Camryn Hinkle received a $24,000 Presidential Scholarship, an $8,000 POWER Volleyball award, a $6,000 KWU Volleyball Disc Award, and a $1,000 Eisenhower Scholarship.
King University
Shawn Hall was awarded a $48,000 academic scholarship.
University of St. Francis
Gavin Hacker received a $48,000 Franciscan Leadership Award and a $24,000 football scholarship.
Mississippi State University
Jakson LaHue was awarded a $234,760 athletic scholarship.
Hastings College
Makayla Kearnes was awarded a $48,000 academic scholarship and a $5,000 dance scholarship.
Northern Arizona University
Eliam Williams-Jones received a $36,000 President’s Tuition Scholarship.
Ottawa University
Isaac Riley was awarded an $18,000 baseball scholarship.
Brandon Sheets was awarded a $68,000 baseball scholarship.
Hardin-Simmons University
Gunnar Tomlinson received a $56,000 Dean’s Scholarship
Dallas Baptist University
Madison Wimbish was awarded a $32,000 Patriot Award, a $24,000 Christian Service Scholarship, and a $16,000 Christian Leadership Scholarship.
Concordia University
Westin Wyatt received an $80,000 President’s Scholarship.
Howard Payne University
Blanca Vasquez was awarded a $60,000 Dean’s Scholarship.
Arlington Baptist University
Kalle Vasquez received a $52,000 A+ Scholarship.
