The Azle High School 2021-2022 Senior Assembly announced scholarships totaling $3,616,379 going to seniors to help cover their education costs.

Many of the scholarships came from local organizations and businesses, schools, colleges and universities, and branches of the U.S. military.

Azle Education Foundation

The Azle Education Foundation awarded $1,500 scholarships to 23 students:

Haylee Allphin; Conner Bennett; Emma Boyer; Natalie Cain; Caden Christian; Kora Clark; Lauren Collins; Katy Conwell; Micah Cook; Andrea Duran; Breton Estes; Elizabeth Feldman; Annabella Gamble; Christian Ixchu; Kaytlynn Lemley; Eva Marx; Nathan Nguyen; Leah North; David Paige; Bailey Pierce; Jonathan Robles; Daniela Rodriguez; Jessica Scribner.

Mark Carter Scholarship

Elizabeth Feldman received the $3,000 Mark Carter Scholarship.

AHS Football Booster Club Scholarship

Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded from the AHS Football Booster Club:

Conner Bennett; Barrett Gilbreath; Morgan Gregory; Chris Lee; Brinson Sharp.

Ema Waring Scholarship

Caden Christian was awarded the $1,000 Ema Waring Scholarship.

AHS Student Council

The Student Council at AHS awarded two scholarships. Brooke Schocke was awarded a $500 scholarship and Annalea Villalobos was awarded a $250 scholarship.

Jack Schwantz Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Robles was awarded the $5,000 Jack Schwantz Memorial Scholarship.

Zachary Robinson Memorial Scholarship

Brady Gilbert was awarded the $1,000 Zachary Robinson Memorial Scholarship.

Azle Masonic Lodge

The Azle Masonic Lodge awarded four $1,300 scholarships: Madison Westbrook; Katy Conwell; Kenzie Morgan; Kayla Suddeath.

Eagle Mountain Shrine Club

The Eagle Mountain Shrine Club awarded two $500 scholarships: Ashlynn Hobbs; Katy Conwell.

Azle Rotary Club

The Azle Rotary Club awarded $500 scholarships to four students: Clay Barrett; Brenna Ingle; Kaydence Mata; Megan Valle.

Rotary OU Scholarship

Erika Clayton and Garrett Gouyton each received a $1,000 Rotary OU Scholarship.

OU Club of Fort Worth

Leah North was awarded the $5,000 scholarship from OU Club of Fort Worth.

Azle Auto Tech Alumni

Matthew Tolbert received the $500 Azle Auto Tech Alumni Scholarship.

Azle Spirit Scholarship

Azle Spirit awarded three scholarships. Kay Conwell received a $1,000 scholarship, and Lauren Collins and Stevie Pfeifer each received a $750 scholarship.

Beta Sigma Phi

Riley Free was awarded the $1,000 scholarship from Beta Sigma Phi.

Keith Hoover Memorial Scholarship

Haylee Allphin was awarded the $5,000 Keith Hoover Memorial Scholarship.

Optimist Club Scholarships

The Optimist Club of Azle awarded 15 senior scholarships:

Madison Wimbish; Christopher Ixchu; Cheyenne Grubbs; Katy Conwell; Kora Clark; Chloe Coffin; Megan Smith; Lauren Collins; Andrea Duran; Haylee Allphin; Hannah Mowrey; Rosalia Nava; Steve Duran; Micah Cook; Sarah Russell.

The Optimist Essay Scholarship winners were Haylee Allphin who received $500, Caden Christian won $300, and Katy Conwell won $200.

The Young Texan scholarships of $500 each went to Steve Duran and Andrea Duran.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Scholarship

Nathan Nguyen and Leah North each received a $2,000 scholarship from Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

Holy Trinity Scholarships

Isaac Riley was awarded the $500 Holy Trinity Women’s Guild scholarship.

Giuliana Covas Hernandez received the $500 Holy Trinity Women of the Faith Prayer Group scholarship.

Three Holy Trinity Youth Scholarships were awarded. Diego Porras received the $500 scholarship, and Isaac Riley and Daniela Rodriguez each received a $250 scholarship.

Knights of Columbus

Diego Porras was awarded the $500 Knights of Columbus Scholarship.

Azle Area Chamber of Commerce

The Azle Area Chamber of Commerce awarded four $500 scholarships to Natalie Cain, Caden Christian, Lauren Collins and Leah North.

National Honor Society

Eight $250 National Honor Society scholarships were awarded to Caden Christian, Lauren Giles, Natalie Cain, Alina Meshi, Elizabeth Feldman, Breton Estes, Angel Brown and David Paige.

AHS Yearbook Staff

The AHS Yearbook Staff awarded a $500 scholarship to Dylan Knoll.

Rebecca Eagle Memorial Scholarship

Alyssa Alviar was awarded the $1,000 Rebecca Eagle Memorial Scholarship.

Chelsea Holder Memorial Scholarship

Eva Marx was awarded the $500 Chelsea Holder Memorial Scholarship.

AHS Emerald Dazzlers

The AHS Emerald Dazzlers awarded three $500 scholarships to Emma Boyer, Trynity Hoskins and Bailey Jackson.

AHS Volleyball Boosters Scholarship

The AHS Volleyball Boosters awarded four $375 scholarships to Leah North, Camryn Hinkle, Taylor Clark and Garrisyn Christian.

AHS Boys Soccer Booster Club Scholarship

The AHS Boys Soccer Booster Club awarded three $500 scholarships to Andrew Carlson, Christopher Ixchu and Josh Leonard.

Colton Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Colton Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded three $500 scholarships to Kora Clark, Barrett Gilbreath and Josh Leonard.

FFA

The FFA awarded two $500 scholarships to Sydney Smith and Kaytlynn Lemley.

Azle Rodeo

The Azle Rodeo Team awarded a $300 scholarship to Madison Wimbish, $200 scholarships to Dylan Reagan and Mattie Sheriff, and $100 scholarships to Airian Moore, Cassidy Ralph and Alex Aguilar.

AHS Wrestling

Jackson Berg and Hunter Legan were each awarded a $1,000 AHS Wrestling scholarship.

Azle High Softball

Alyssa Holland received a $500 Azle High Softball scholarship.

AHS Women’s Soccer Booster Club Scholarship

Charysma Casillas was awarded the $500 AHS Women’s Soccer Booster Club scholarship.

Azle Activity Fund

Lauren Barbour and D’Aveon Love each received a $500 Azle Activity Fund scholarship.

Azle Florist

Kayla Suddeath was awarded the $1,000 Azle Florist scholarship.

FFA Alumni

The FFA Alumni awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Kaytlynn Lemley and Sydney Smith, a $2,500 scholarship to Cassidy Ralph, a $1,000 scholarship to Kora Clark and a $500 scholarship to Natalie Cain.

Jaylee Murr Williams Memorial Scholarship

Cassidy Ralph was awarded the $2,000 Jaylee Murr Williams Memorial Scholarship.

Murr Family Scholarship

The Murr Family Scholarship awarded four $1,000 scholarships to Mia Carrizales, Lauren Collins, Eva Marx and Annalea Villalobos.

Azle Tri-County Retired School Employees Association

Annalea Villalobos received the $2,000 Azle Tri-County Retired School Employees Association scholarship.

Azle Band

The Azle Band awarded four $400 scholarships to Natalie Cain, Brenna Ingle, Daniela Rodriguez and Emma Walker.

AMA Roland Earl Memorial Scholarship Fund

Five seniors each received a $1,000 scholarship from the AMA Roland Earl Memorial Scholarship Fund: Lauren Collins, Eva Marx, Ashlyn Newberry, Gaven Sanders and Madison Wimbish.

AHS Baseball Booster Scholarship

Kyler Braswell received a $1,000 scholarship and Brandon Sheets received a $500 scholarship from the AHS Baseball Boosters.

Forte Junior High

Steve Duran was awarded the $250 Forte Junior High scholarship.

Azle Junior High

Mia Carrizales was awarded the $250 Azle Junior High scholarship. Trynity Hoskins and Bailey Jackson each won a $500 AJH scholarship.

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

Sydney Smith was awarded the $500 Community National Bank & Trust of Texas scholarship.

Jessica Chance Memorial Scholarship

Kaytlynn Lemley, Sydney Smith and Matthew Tolbert each received a $1,000 Jessica Chance Memorial scholarship.

AHS Math and Science Team

The AHS Math and Science Team awarded three $500 scholarships to Derek Bernsen, Corey Hevel and Alyssa Quick.

Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank awarded four $500 scholarships to Garrisyn Christian, Katy Conwell, Sophie Laudenheimer and Makenna Lain.

TX Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle Auxiliary

TX Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle Auxiliary awarded Haylee Allphin, Leah North and Caden Christian each a $2,000 scholarship.

In Memory/Honor of Dr. Jack and Mrs. Carolyn Mobley Scholarship

Breton Estes received the $3,000 Dr. Jack and Mrs. Carolyn Mobley scholarship.

Haley Carter State Farm

Haley Carter State Farm awarded 12 $100 scholarships: Abbygale Bearden, Hayli Cherryhomes, Taylor Clark, Camryn Hinkle, Sophie Laudenheimer, Eva Marx, Corbin McDowell, Lauryn Rasco, Michael Reed, Brookelyn Smith, Triton Towner and Kalle Vasquez.

SubAverage Hunting & Apparel

Faith Bethurum received a $2,500 scholarship from SubAverage Hunting & Apparel.

J.O. Ranch Scholarship

Sydney Smith was awarded the $350 J.O. Ranch scholarship

Hall Freeman Educational and Leadership Scholarship

Gaven Sanders was awarded the $10,000 Hall Freeman Educational and Leadership scholarship.

Eagle Crest Villa

Corbin McDowell received the $300 Eagle Crest Villa scholarship.

Bass Fishing

Brady Gilbert received a $2,300 scholarship from the Azle Bass Team, a $1,000 Regionals West Metroplex scholarship and $2,500 West Division Lake Lewisville scholarship from the Texas High School Bass Association.

Delaney Mancil Memorial Buckle Show Scholarship

Lauryn Rasco received a $500 scholarship.

Gloria J. Gonzalez Memorial Scholarship

Juan Reyes received a $1,000 scholarship.

Texas National Guard

Three students each received a $66,652 scholarship from the Texas National Guard: Sergio Garcia Forte, Jasmine Gaither and Jarod Vick.

United States Marines

Four students were each awarded $180,000 scholarships from the U.S. Marines: Jhonathan Carmaane, Nathaneal Long, Vincent Meadows and Autumn Shepherd.

Tarleton State University

Micah Cook received a $12,000 Presidential Guaranteed Scholarship.

Kora Clark received a $12,000 President’s Guaranteed Award Program scholarship.

Katy Conwell received an $8,000 President’s Guaranteed Award Program scholarship.

Taylor Clark received a $4,000 President’s Guaranteed Award Program scholarship.

Joshua Leonard received a $1,000 Burger King Scholars Award and a $2,000 Impossible Possibilities scholarship.

Haylee Allphin received a $16,000 Provost’s Honors scholarship.

Texas Christian University

Arie-Ana Demoss received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship.

Breton Estes received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship and a $1,000 Texas high School Women’s Powerlifting Association scholarship.

Steve Duran received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship.

Holt Lee received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship, a $99,560 Band Scholarship, $16,000 Fine Arts Academic Scholarship, and a $12,000 Marching Band Scholarship.

Jonathan Robles received a $100,000 Dean’s Scholarship.

University of North Texas

Emilia Bazan was awarded a $20,000 Eagle Excellence Scholarship.

Elizabeth Feldman received $28,000 Dean’s Excellence Scholarship.

Daniela Rodriguez received a $20,000 Eagle Excellence Scholarship.

Sophia Tucker received a $20,000 Eagle Excellence Scholarship.

University of Texas Arlington

Natalie Cain was awarded a $48,000 Presidential Honors Scholarship as well as a $1,250 Tarrant Ag Scholarship.

Dakota Houdeshell was awarded a $32,000 Maverick Scholarship.

Michael Reed was awarded an $8,000 Maverick Academic Scholarship.

Liberty Thomas was awarded an $8,000 Maverick Academic Scholarship.

Texas Tech University

Mackenzie Benton received a $28,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship and a $4,800 Dean’s Offer Scholarship.

Lauren Collins received a $28,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship.

Bailey Jackson received a $16,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship.

Bailey Pierce received a $28,000 Freshman Presidential Merit Scholarship.

Texas Wesleyan University

Addison Taylor was awarded an $84,000 Trustee’s Scholarship.

Madison Butler was awarded a $76,000 Founder’s Scholarship and an $8,000 Smarter U Scholarship.

Texas State University

Alina Meshi received a $16,000 Texas State Distinguished Scholar award.

Jessica Scribner received a $16,000 Distinguished Scholar award.

John Brown University

Kaitlyn Gamez received a $50,000 Trustee’s Academic award, a $3,000 Community Changer Scholarship, a $2,000 JBU Scholarship Fund award, a $1,500 John E. Brown Founder’s award, and a $1,000 Family Christian Service award.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

KaytLynn Lemley received a $60,000 George Beadle Scholarship, a $2,000 CASNR Scholarship, a $1,500 Animal Science Scholarship, a $6,000 Big Tex Scholarship, and a $1,000 Zonta Club of Parker County Scholarship.

Tulsa Welding

Gabriel Lee received a $653 welding scholarship.

University of Mary-Hardin Baylor

Eva Marx was awarded a $28,000 Honor Scholarship and a $1,000 Hurst POA Bill & Shirley Volkert Scholarship.

Aviona Overstreet was awarded a $28,000 Honor Scholarship.

University of Texas

Katelyn Ingram was awarded a $40,000 C.R. Smith Endowed Scholarship and a $20,000 Texas Excellence Scholarship.

Texas Women’s University

Ravyn Barnes was awarded a $12,000 TWU Excellence Scholarship.

San Angelo State University

Charysma Casillas received an $8,000 Carr Scholarship.

Stephen F. Austin University

Garrisyn Christian was awarded a $6,000 Academic Excellence Scholarship.

University of Arkansas Rich Mountain

Alyssa Holland received a $4,000 Dale Rogers Family Tuition Endowment Scholarship and a $1,800 Athletic Scholarship.

University of Oklahoma

Leah North received a $60,000 Award of Excellence, a $5,000 EECU Glenn Mandeville Memorial Scholarship, a $2,500 Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation Scholarship, and a $1,500 Ft. Worth Scottish Rite Foundation Scholarship.

Erika Clayton received a $20,000 Sower Award.

Elyse Atwell received a $40,000 Academic Achievement Award.

Brooke Schocke received a $20,000 Sower Award and a $5,000 EECU Glenn Mandeville Memorial Scholarship.

Baylor University

Erin McMullen was awarded a $56,000 Baylor Distinction award.

Austin College

Cody McIntyre received a $116,000 Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Barrett Gilbreath received a $15,400 football scholarship.

Kaden Taylor received a $11,268 athletic scholarship.

Northern Oklahoma College

Brenden Kamnick was awarded a $16,400 athletic scholarship.

University of Tulsa

Jesse Mauerhan received a $21,000 academic scholarship and a $2,500 commitment award.

Weatherford College

Chloe Coffin received a $2,000 Helen R. Tidwell Scholarship.

Neumont College of Computer Science

Stephen Ashlock received a $15,600 achievement scholarship.

Wichita State University

Corey Hevel received a $50,000 National Hispanic Recognition Scholarship and a $1,000 Honors College Merit scholarship.

Texas A&M Commerce

Isaiah Davidson received a $9,000 music scholarship.

Bethel College

Isaiah Fuller was awarded a $16,000 football scholarship.

Texas A&M University

Lauren Giles received a $10,000 Ella McFadden Charitable Trust award and a $1,000 Opportunity Award Scholarship.

Andrew Roecker was awarded a $24,000 National Recognition Scholarship and a $16,000 Corps Scholarship.

Kansas Wesleyan University

Camryn Hinkle received a $24,000 Presidential Scholarship, an $8,000 POWER Volleyball award, a $6,000 KWU Volleyball Disc Award, and a $1,000 Eisenhower Scholarship.

King University

Shawn Hall was awarded a $48,000 academic scholarship.

University of St. Francis

Gavin Hacker received a $48,000 Franciscan Leadership Award and a $24,000 football scholarship.

Mississippi State University

Jakson LaHue was awarded a $234,760 athletic scholarship.

Hastings College

Makayla Kearnes was awarded a $48,000 academic scholarship and a $5,000 dance scholarship.

Northern Arizona University

Eliam Williams-Jones received a $36,000 President’s Tuition Scholarship.

Ottawa University

Isaac Riley was awarded an $18,000 baseball scholarship.

Brandon Sheets was awarded a $68,000 baseball scholarship.

Hardin-Simmons University

Gunnar Tomlinson received a $56,000 Dean’s Scholarship

Dallas Baptist University

Madison Wimbish was awarded a $32,000 Patriot Award, a $24,000 Christian Service Scholarship, and a $16,000 Christian Leadership Scholarship.

Concordia University

Westin Wyatt received an $80,000 President’s Scholarship.

Howard Payne University

Blanca Vasquez was awarded a $60,000 Dean’s Scholarship.

Arlington Baptist University

Kalle Vasquez received a $52,000 A+ Scholarship.