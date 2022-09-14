Azle Hoco Court 22.JPG

The homecoming court for Azle High School Homecoming 2022 includes (back row, from left) Trey Thornton and Malayah DeMoss, Adam Ruelas and Alexis Scoggins, king and queen nominees; (third row, from left) Braden Love and Kamryn Crawford, king and queen nominees, and junior prince and princess Easton Hill and Shree Patel; (second row, from left) Drew Dorris and Kayla Cockerline, king and queen nominees, and sophomore prince and princess Ethan Bartlett and Keren Iya; (front row, from left) Jake Mobley and Kenzee Fair, king and queen nominees, and freshman prince and princess Andrew Stewart and Addison Dorris.

