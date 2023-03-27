Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.