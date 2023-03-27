Ryan Collier, 47, indicted by jury on March 17
On March 17, A 47-year-old Azle resident was indicted on the charge of an accident involving death in the May hit and run of Amber Linehan Lemke.
Collier was arrested on July 20, 2022, and was released on a $5,000 bond not long after. The deadly accident happened on Wells Burnet Road near the Jacksboro Highway.
Collier has multiple felony convictions in Parker County and has been booked on multiple other incidents in Tarrant County. Collier was on parole during the time of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.