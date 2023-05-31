The Azle Area Ministerial Alliance's June 5 blood drive will benefit the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps launched in September of 2021 and doubled in size by that November. It continues to gain new members every month and assist as needed during mass transfusion events. In fact, the fourth activation of BERC sent emergency blood supplies to Uvalde, Texas following the tragic school shooting there on May 25, 2022.
As a founding member of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), Carter BloodCare will be on call this week to provide blood if needed due to a large-scale emergency. Lives are saved when blood is readily available. The June AMA blood drive can make a lifesaving difference for fellow Americans if disaster strikes. Please sign up to donate blood at this special blood drive by scanning the QR Code below.
