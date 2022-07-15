Carlee Brackett and Tammy staged a protest Saturday morning in Azle.

The two Azle women – Tammy asked that her surname not be used – held signs in the right of way in front a parking lot on West Main Street, just south of City Hall. Both support women’s rights, including abortion rights, in light of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. Other protests were held in the rest of the country over the weekend.

Some Main Street drivers rolled past and honked or gestured in a positive way to the two women as they stood with signs. Many just glanced at the signs and continued on their way. Tammy said one man made a derogatory comment to her and, later, another man rolled by and seemed to take a picture with his phone and commented on the size of the protest.

“I’m here to support women and equal rights for people who need them,” Brackett said. “Abortion is health care, and health care is a fundamental human right.” Tammy said she received a communication from a woman who was being induced into labor Monday – she was due on Sunday – and said she would have been at the Azle protest otherwise.

A registered nurse for 30 years, Tammy said she considers herself “very much pro-life” but also supports abortion rights, self-determination and the right to health care. She said the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights was “callous” and said she is concerned for women’s health, including for young women.

“Especially in Texas, our mortality rate is so high,” she said. “And then we also don’t have the social services to support single moms.” (The Supreme Court’s decision allows states to make their own laws regarding abortion rights.)

Now that abortion rights will be banned in Texas – with the exception of a mother’s life or major bodily function being endangered, as reported in The Texas Tribune – Tammy doesn’t think lawmakers will put more money into social services.

“(Gov. Greg) Abbott’s notorious for taking money from children and social services,” she said.

She thinks more children and women will live in poverty as a result of the new abortion restrictions in Texas. She also worries about how doctors will react to the new laws, as they will fear getting into trouble and being sued, fined or losing their licenses. The Texas Tribune also reported no exceptions for abortions will be made for rape or incest. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that seeks to safeguard reproductive health services.

Tammy discussed a number of topics around abortion and the fallout of the Supreme Court decision, including Justice Clarence Thomas writing in his concurring decision on June 24 that other issues based on the same legal foundation as Roe v. Wade should be brought to the Court’s attention, including contraceptives, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage. Tammy noted that Thomas did not bring up interracial marriage as an issue that should be reviewed by the Court, explaining that he mentioned other cases involving equality should be brought before the Court. (Thomas, a Black man, is married to a white woman. Loving v. Virginia, a Supreme Court decision from 1967, overturned laws that banned interracial marriage.)

“How does he justify that he deserves equality more than women?” Tammy said.