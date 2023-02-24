Night to Shine has been an annual event produced by the Tim Tebow Foundation for the past decade. It’s an event designed for those who have handicaps and disabilities to feel like they are the bell of the ball.

Night to Shine is complete with a red carpet and a line of paparazzi and cheering adorers. Attendees pulled up in their limousines to a cheering crowd, as the guests of honor are ushered into a dance hall where they spent the evening enjoying the one thing many people might take for granted — a prom night.

Mark@azlenews.net