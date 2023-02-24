Night to Shine has been an annual event produced by the Tim Tebow Foundation for the past decade. It’s an event designed for those who have handicaps and disabilities to feel like they are the bell of the ball.
Night to Shine is complete with a red carpet and a line of paparazzi and cheering adorers. Attendees pulled up in their limousines to a cheering crowd, as the guests of honor are ushered into a dance hall where they spent the evening enjoying the one thing many people might take for granted — a prom night.
Most of the attendees are students. The event is for anyone over 14 years old who signed up ahead of the event.
Tim Tebow, who started the foundation, said, “The Christian faith is about loving Jesus and loving people, and that is what we are trying to do with this foundation and all of our outreaches.”
Businesses all over Azle donated their products, services, and most importantly their time to make the night one to remember. There was nothing missing — the food, decorations, limos, and the fancy clothes. There was even a hair stylist and makeup artist on hand to make sure the attendees looked their absolute best.
The attendees arrived at the Servolution Dream Center at the beginning of the night to get their attire and makeup. After getting all dolled up, they are driven by limo to the Edge Church for the festivities.
Elisa Henkel of the Edge Church was one of the volunteers who gave her time for the event. “I feel so incredibly thankful to the community, and everyone who helps give the students a night to remember,” Henkel said.
This year marked the first time the Night to Share was hosted in Azle. The Edge Church of Azle had the honor of being the staging ground for one of the ceremonies. The celebration is hosted in more than 40 countries.
