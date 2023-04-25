Azle Hospital Auxiliary celebrates volunteers during pinning ceremony
The Texas Health Resources Hospital Azle Auxiliary held their pinning ceremony on Monday, April 17. The ceremony, which started at 2:00 p.m., celebrated Auxiliary volunteers for all the hours and hard work they’ve put into keeping the hospital in tip-top shape through 2022. The Auxiliary is a volunteer operated non-profit that has been dedicated to aiding the hospital since the 1970s. Volunteers run a gift shop and the Attic Reruns Retail Shop to raise funds for the hospital. Guests and awardees were given a free lunch and speeches giving thanks to the Auxiliary from Chief Quality and Medical Officer, Jim Sammons, and others.
“I appreciate what you all do to support the hospital,” Dr. Sammons said. “It is the week that we choose to honor our auxiliaries, our people who do all the other jobs that need to be done for which there isn’t a paid position. Anybody who’s had any responsibility for running a hospital knows that without you it’d be almost impossible. There are a million tasks that need to be done… Every hospital I’ve been in could not survive without people like you doing what you do. So, I’m extremely grateful for what you do.”
From escorting patients around the hospital to answering phone calls and doing paperwork, the Auxiliary also helps lighten the burden on medical staff and improve quality of care for patients. While these volunteers may not be on payroll for the tremendous work they do, many are satisfied with the sense of accomplishment that comes from just being able to help and make a difference.
“The pay is great, I get to serve others,” Volunteer Peggy Helm said. “That’s what I always wanted to do. After 30 years of teaching, I started volunteering. The other thing is we get to give back to the hospital… That’s my joy and so the pay to me is really good.”
VOLUNTEER-Total hours for 2022-AWARD
50 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Carol Calkins 89.25 Certificate of Appreciation/Pin
250 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONES REACHED:
- Cathy Ostermann 418.98 250 Hour Bar
500 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONES REACHED:
- Carol Feemster 645.75 500 Hour Bar
1,250 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Pat Groff 1673.70 1250 Hour Bar
1,500 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Pat Groff 1673.70 1500 Hour Bar
- Ferrol Miller 1729.53 1500 Hour Bar
- Peggy Helm 1927.15 1500 Hour Bar
1,750 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Peggy Helm 1927.15 1750 Hour Bar
2,000 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Mary Fonville 2049.67 2 Diamond H Pin w/ 2,000 Hour Bar
2,250 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Aida Hargrove 2267.00 2250 Hour Bar
- Mary Dement 2578.23 2250 Hour Bar
2,500 VOLUNTEER HOURS MILESTONE REACHED:
- Mary Dement 2578.23 2500 Hour Bar
- Karen Searfoss 2612.38 2500 Hour Bar
