Azle Hospital Auxiliary celebrates volunteers during pinning ceremony

The Texas Health Resources Hospital Azle Auxiliary held their pinning ceremony on Monday, April 17. The ceremony, which started at 2:00 p.m., celebrated Auxiliary volunteers for all the hours and hard work they’ve put into keeping the hospital in tip-top shape through 2022. The Auxiliary is a volunteer operated non-profit that has been dedicated to aiding the hospital since the 1970s. Volunteers run a gift shop and the Attic Reruns Retail Shop to raise funds for the hospital. Guests and awardees were given a free lunch and speeches giving thanks to the Auxiliary from Chief Quality and Medical Officer, Jim Sammons, and others.

