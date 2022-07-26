Operation Texas Strong hosted a fundraiser on July 23 at the Hidden Acre Ranch in Hudson Oaks to raise money to help with its mission: housing homeless veterans in Texas.

With the help of generous donors and attendees, they raised $4,000. The money will help with moving donated RVs, making repairs and getting veterans settled into a place they can call home.

Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger began Operation Texas Strong in 2021. They wanted to do what they could to help get homeless veterans off the street. They do this by collecting donated RVs, making any necessary repairs, and moving them to wherever they are needed.

To date, Operation Texas Strong has been able to give 97 RVs to veterans.

For more information about supporting their mission, call 940-452-6052, or email peggycrutsinger@rocketmail.com.