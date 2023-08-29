AZLE - It’s that time of year again! On Sept. 9, Azle will be hosting its annual Sting Fling celebration. Advertised as the largest annual community event in Azle, the 15th annual Sting Fling will begin at 9 a.m. with a parade. The parade will include the Marching Green Pride, Azle Cheer and Azle residents and businesses who signed up to flaunt their float, vehicle or group. This year’s parade trophy categories are Best Overall, Most Sting Fling Spirit, Best Thing on Wheels, and Best Decade Theme. Vendor booths will be set up inside 404 Main Place and outdoor vendor and food booths will line Main Street.
Check-in for the parade will be at the back area of the Azle Administration Building, 301 Church St. Participants should check in by 8 a.m. The entry deadline for the parade is Sept. 6.
A classic car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m. The event will be held in the parking lot of 404 Main Place and will cost $20 to display a vehicle. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to participate in such categories as Best in Show, Mayor's Choice, People's Choice, Sponsor's Choice, and Top 30.
Azle will also be holding its yearly Wiener Dog Derby and costume contests. Registration and check-in are between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the best costume for any breed and best dog and owner costume contests begin. The “Wannabe Wiener Racer” event for any breed less than 25 lbs. will follow. This is limited to ten entries. The event will end with the ever-popular Wiener Dog Races in front of the Azle Memorial Library. The races will cost $10 to enter as will both costume contests.
A children’s play area will be set up near the entrance of Azle Central Park. The play area will include bounce houses, rock climbing walls, a train, slides, carnival style games and a petting zoo.
“We are super excited to share the joy of community with our Azle family yet again,” Azle Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Herrington said. “This event brings us all together for a day of fun for the entire family! The kiddos light up with the parade and the children's area, the shoppers get to see all the small business owners in town, and the overall feeling that crowds the streets makes all the work worthwhile.
Please mark your calendars and come experience the Azle feeling in the heart of Azle on September 9th, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.!”
Courtesy Azle Area chamber of commerce
Winners and wieners from last year’s Sting Fling Wiener Dog Derby.
