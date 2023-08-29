Sting Fling.jpg

AZLE - It’s that time of year again! On Sept. 9, Azle will be hosting its annual Sting Fling celebration. Advertised as the largest annual community event in Azle, the 15th annual Sting Fling will begin at 9 a.m. with a parade. The parade will include the Marching Green Pride, Azle Cheer and Azle residents and businesses who signed up to flaunt their float, vehicle or group. This year’s parade trophy categories are Best Overall, Most Sting Fling Spirit, Best Thing on Wheels, and Best Decade Theme. Vendor booths will be set up inside 404 Main Place and outdoor vendor and food booths will line Main Street.

Check-in for the parade will be at the back area of the Azle Administration Building, 301 Church St. Participants should check in by 8 a.m.  The entry deadline for the parade is Sept. 6.

