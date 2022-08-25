The Azle Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Sting Fling community event on Sept. 10.

Sting Fling will kick off with a parade along Main Street starting at 9 a.m., led by the Azle Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. The parade route runs from Church Street to Industrial Avenue.

There will be 42 vendor booths set up inside 404 Main Place, and more than 90 outdoor vendor booths, which will be set up between Industrial Avenue and Locust Street. There will also be several food vendors along Main Street.

Vendor booths and food trucks will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children will get to have fun with the bounce houses, Euro jumps, slides, games and a petting zoo, as well as several vendors catering to items for children. The train will also be running up and down Main Street. The Children’s Area will be set up in the field next to the Central Park entrance.

The crowd favorite Wiener Dog Race will take place at 10 a.m. on the green space out front of Azle Memorial Library. Pre-registration is encouraged to secure a spot, but attendees can also register the day of the race.

A classic car show will be set up in the parking lot of 404 Main Place. Registration on the day of the event will be open from 9-11 a.m., but pre-registration is also encouraged. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m.