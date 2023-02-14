Students all over Azle ISD celebrated the 100th day of school, but elementary kids arrived at school Wednesday morning dressed as 100-year-olds, complete with drawn-on wrinkles, fake gray hair, and hunched over with walking canes. “We had a lot of fun leading up to the day” said Lisa Koehler, principal of Liberty Elementary School. “The kids participated in many educational activities that revolved around the number 100.”

 

