Students all over Azle ISD celebrated the 100th day of school, but elementary kids arrived at school Wednesday morning dressed as 100-year-olds, complete with drawn-on wrinkles, fake gray hair, and hunched over with walking canes. “We had a lot of fun leading up to the day” said Lisa Koehler, principal of Liberty Elementary School. “The kids participated in many educational activities that revolved around the number 100.”
Everyone was getting in the spirit. Many of the teachers were also in costume to celebrate the milestone in the school year — all with their own creative way of using the day as a learning tool. “It’s not just a fluff day” said Dr. Stephen Garretson, the principal of Walnut Creek Elementary. “Everyone gets to have fun, but we keep our focus on the curriculum and learning.”
The day was led by the dedicated teachers. Anjolee Roberts, a second grade teacher at Walnut Creek Elementary, was just one of these amazing educators. She used a computer application to artificially age her students with an ‘age progression app,’ then asked her students what they would be like when they reached the age they were in the augmented picture. Their responses were priceless.
“I would fall down,” said a one second grader. “I would do a backflip,” said another. Every teacher had their own activities for their classes. Some classes were stacking 100 cups, others were counting to 10 ten times and some asking the age-old question; ‘how many licks to get to the center of a tootsie pop?’
The dedication of the amazing teachers and educators was overshadowed only by the students. Smiles were everywhere — giving each student 100 reasons to enjoy learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.