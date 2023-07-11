100 deadlliest days.jpg

Texas Health official talks on teen driving during the road’s most dangerous time of the year.

As temperatures rise, so does the death toll on Texas roadways. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, sees a yearly uptick in the number of teen car accidents and road deaths. The Texas Department of Transportation also recently reported that in 2022 distracted driving deaths among teens had increased 10% from the previous year. These higher mortality rates are likely the consequence of a number of factors, including teens having more free time and more reasons to drive during the summer. Another likely culprit could be the fact that fewer and fewer teens are taking driver’s education than in the past.

