Texas Health official talks on teen driving during the road’s most dangerous time of the year.
As temperatures rise, so does the death toll on Texas roadways. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, sees a yearly uptick in the number of teen car accidents and road deaths. The Texas Department of Transportation also recently reported that in 2022 distracted driving deaths among teens had increased 10% from the previous year. These higher mortality rates are likely the consequence of a number of factors, including teens having more free time and more reasons to drive during the summer. Another likely culprit could be the fact that fewer and fewer teens are taking driver’s education than in the past.
In Texas, people under 18 must take 32 hours of driver's education to get their license and under the Graduated Driver’s License program, must hold their learner’s permit for at least six months. In contrast, an 18 to 24-year-old only needs to complete six hours of adult driver’s education in Texas. The National Highway Administration reported in 2023, only 26% of 16-year-olds have their license, nearly a 50% drop from 1980, meaning more youths are waiting until after they are 18 to get their license.
This lower number of hours makes a difference in the competency of young drivers, Paula Green, Trauma Injury Prevention & Outreach Coordinator at Texas Health.
“What we’ve seen in the data, you take 16-year-olds that have gone through the Graduated Driver’s process and compare them to 18, 19, 20 and 21-year-olds (without it), it’s the older group that actually has more fatal crashes than the younger group,” Green said in an interview with the Tri-County Reporter. “It takes many years of practice and hours behind the wheel in different situations to be able to become that defensive driver and become proficient. We just do not see the statistics in older people who have been driving for a number of years.
Green described the prevalence of this problem since driver’s education went from being mandatory to being an elective in Texas high schools in the 1990s. Since Texas high schools began offering driver’s education as an elective, some students have likely been dissuaded from taking this course in schools over other electives, sports or honors classes.
“The unintentional adverse effects of that has been an increase in fatal crashes amongst teens,” Green said.
While learning more about driving safety in schools will likely benefit students, there are also a lot of good lessons that can be reinforced in the home. For parents, speaking with your teen can have a major impact on their safety habits. Tell them that it’s your parents enforcing this behavior if that’s what you need to do,” Green said. “I’ve told my son, ‘Blame it on me’ if you have to tell your friends you need to slow down or they want you to take a picture while driving. I’m not telling him that he’s a bad driver, it’s just inexperience. What we try to do with teenagers is relate it to a sport and they totally understand. To make varsity or whatever level they’re aiming for, it takes years of playing and hours of practice every week to get to that point.”
Avoiding night-time driving, not having passengers in the car and practicing safe driving and wearing seatbelts are just a few of the other vital tips that Green recommends to keep teens from turning into another roadway fatality statistic.
Texas Health’s Trauma Center has supported driving safety in Azle by sending two nurses to Azle High School’s most recent Project Graduation. “Research shows that the two deadliest nights for teenagers are senior prom and graduation,” Green said. “[Project Graduation] is a program to keep them off the road and keep them in one spot, so we had some nurses on standby for Project Graduation to make sure this event was a success. We look forward to providing that service in the future as well, as a trauma center ultimately, we see the benefit of those kinds of programs on our end.”
One method that’s been used to promote driving safety is the requirement that minors watch videos made by Impact Texas Drivers on road safety. Impact Texas Drivers is a service and educational program organized by Texas Health.
“Anybody can ask for it,” Green said “Elementary school through high school, parents and coaches, Impact offers stories from real people about victims of distracted driving accidents and their families. It’s really powerful, it pulls on your heart strings.” According to Green, Impact Texas Drivers has 50 different stories and scenarios that they share with those who want to learn about the consequences of unsafe driving.
Green relayed one story, which has made a significant impression on her mind, of a woman driving home one day who looked away for a second to send a text message. In that moment, she felt a thud but could not identify the source even after stopping. She was arrested at work two days later and was told that she had struck and killed a cyclist who was thrown into a nearby field. Because of the charges, the woman was no longer able to go to vet school or follow the dreams she previously had for her life.
“It changed the trajectory of her life forever,” Green said. “I’ve never seen high school kids so intently listening. Sometimes it’s not real until they’re standing in front of the classroom. She said that every single morning she wakes up and begs, ‘let it be a bad dream.’ She’s not a bad kid, it was a bad choice. Any one of us can make a bad choice.”
