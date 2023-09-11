AHS senior, Kaitlyn Gulley proud to spend time helping her community this summer.
PELICAN BAY – Recently, Pelican Bay residents and visitors may have noticed some changes being made to Squiggly Park, a longtime feature in the heart of the community. Over the summer, Scouts BSA member, Kaitlyn Gulley, led a project to renovate and improve the park for a community service project.
Kaitlyn approached the city of Pelican Bay with a request for a large community service project after her mother saw the state of the park. This would be Kaitlyn’s last project needed to be recognized as an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA. By coincidence, the city was already planning on replacing most of the existing playground.
The old equipment had been standing since 1984, according to the city’s mayor.
“It was very dilapidated,” Pelican Bay Mayor Tamra Olague said. “Myself and my ministry had gone out there once before and tried to do as much as we could to secure it. It was leaning very bad. We were in desperate need of new park equipment. I didn’t know what we were going to do about putting it together. The next thing you know she shows up looking for this project and I said, ‘Kaitlyn you’re not going to believe this. We’re about to have a $15,000 piece of equipment brought here and I have no one to assemble it.’”
“Everything just perfectly aligned,” Kaitlyn said.
In a short time, Kaitlyn organized a group of 32 fellow scouts, friends and family to help make these improvements a reality. Kaitlyn and her group added a fresh coat of paint to what reusable equipment remained and added new wood to the picnic tables. When the new equipment arrived, Kaitlyn’s group would be the ones to assemble it.
“We did run into some issues because all of our hardware, screws and things like that were not included,” Olague said. “She stepped up to the forefront and came up with some ideas so that we could buy hardware and we repurposed some poles from her fence that we took down because they didn’t provide polls that we needed. The fencing that we had taken down was the exact diameter of poles that we needed. She had some really great ideas on even how to repurpose some of the stuff that we had taken down to assemble the new equipment.”
Kaitlyn and her volunteers would go on to spread pea gravel after the equipment was concreted in. Even then, she felt her work was not done and enlisted the help of Assistant Scout Leader Martin to create a brand-new sign for Squiggly Park as well. A few weeks later, the sign was installed, and Kaitlyn had earned her 450 community service hours needed to patch out.
“Kaitlyn’s work was wonderful,” Olague said. “I believe she’s a future leader and a mover and shaker of women. She is very motivated. Kaitlyn has the right mindset that giving back to your community is invaluable. Not only does it enrich you spiritually but mentally as well. I would encourage anyone to follow Kaitlyn’s example. She is definitely a future leader, there is no doubt about it. I believe that Kaitlyn is going to be very successful in whatever her endeavor is. She’s got a great work ethic, good morals and great character.”
Kaitlyn’s natural leadership skills are also apparent to others in her life.
“While with Troop 147G, Kaitlyn has served as Senior Patrol Leader three times, Patrol leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader,” Scoutmaster Julie Geho said. “She has also earned 26 Merit Badges, backpacked Pikes Peak and whitewater rafted in Colorado. The other Scouts have always looked up to her for advice and followed her lead. She is a natural leader.”
Kaitlyn, now a senior in high school, was enrolled in the scouts by her dad at the age of 13.
“I didn’t like it at first because I was more into gymnastics, but once I grew to know the program, I did like it,” Kaitlyn said. “I definitely did not think five years ago I would be building a park. It’s one of my biggest accomplishments. Before the park was even finished, kids were already playing on it. It made me really happy and proud to see that we changed a park, and the kids already loved it.”
Olague says citizens have already began commenting on how nice the park now looks and that it serves more children than it had before. The mayor thanks Kaitlyn and the volunteers for their hard work and dedication and wishes for the best in all their endeavors.
Kaitlyn Gulley was finally awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
“I think I have grown so much as a person through scouting,” Kaitlyn said. “After having (the scouts) push me to do such a big accomplishment at the moment, I feel pretty unstoppable. I take that fact and I use it so it’s like if I can’t get this homework assignment done it’s like I built a park so of course I can do it.”
Kaitlyn is currently interning with her father’s real estate company and hopes to one day develop a social media marketing business.
“I have people all the time still tell me it’s a guy thing and girls shouldn’t do it,” Kaitlyn said about the times she’s caught flak for being a member of Scouts BSA. “That doesn’t get to me because here I am, I’ve done it, I did it, what do they have against me? It is what it is.” Girls have only been permitted to hold the rank of Eagle Scout since 2020.
