Ups, downs
Lady Hornets work, play through preseason as district competition looms
AZLE – Winning the first game is a good way to start a volleyball season.
The girls knocked off Trinity Euless to open the season on Aug. 8, winning three of five sets in a nailbiter of a game.
A few days later, the Hornets played a tournament and won three of five games.
Then came a string of losses.
The season has been up, down, and occasionally bumpy as the Lady Hornets have played games against more than 30 teams so far. Along the way, the girls celebrated the first day of school, attended pep rallies, held birthday parties, visited elementary schools, and made road trips to compete at tourneys, including a foray to Gruene, Texas, where they visited the famed Gruene Hall.
Azle has played tough volleyball against solid teams, establishing a 12-18 record with a week remaining before district competition begins.
Azle plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Valley High School.
The following Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Lady Hornets begin district play, taking on Rider at 6 p.m. in Wichita Falls.
jeff prince | tri-county reporter
Brynn Lee requests clarification from a referee.
Gabby Briseno slams a serve.
Cienne Feldman works on returning serves at practice.
courtesy photos
During August, the Lady Hornets celebrate Meet the Hornets.
And greet elementary school kids before class.
And honor teammate Addie Dorris on her birthday.
And pay a visit to Gruene Hall.
