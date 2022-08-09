FROM MY FRONT PORCH
Get ready for the Best of Azle!
SAM HOUSTON
Sam Houston is a syndicated columnist and newspaper executive. He is also an author, playwright, actor, and entertainment producer/promoter.
The Azle News is pleased to announce the start of the Best of Azle competition. This exciting event allows you, our readers, to vote for your favorite businesses in a variety of categories such as “best electrician,” “best plumber,” “best Mexican food,” “best hamburger” and many other categories.
Why is the “Best of Azle” competition a big deal? It allows you, the consumer, to support your local businesses with your vote, and to have your voice heard on what services or goods you enjoy most.
For businesses, winning the “Best of Azle” certificate allows you to promote your business in the marketplace as “the choice” for a specific good or service. For those visiting Azle, or recently moving into town, being the recipient of the Best of Azle award is like a shining beacon bringing new business to your door. Many times, businesses utilize the award in future promotions because they know being the “best” means even more business activity.
In other towns with a “best of” program, I have always enjoyed the healthy competition between businesses as they fight for the votes of consumers of their product. I have seen restaurants and stores go all out in promoting the event, to sway voters and to beat their competition. A little competition is always fun.
So, tell your friends and neighbors to grab up a copy of the Azle News and cast a vote. You are free to vote as many times as you would like. Show your support and let your voice be heard. This is going to be epic.
Ballots are available in copies of the Azle News starting Aug. 10 and going through Aug. 31. Clip the ballot out of the paper, vote for your favorites, and then turn the ballot in at the Azle News office either by mail or in person. Voting ends on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced and presented in a special tab insert to the Oct. 26 edition of the Azle News. Let the fun begin!
UVALDE TRAGEDY HITS CLOSE TO HOME
This past week I had the opportunity to go to the Texas Press Association statewide convention.
One of the speakers was Craig Garnett, the publisher of the Uvalde Leader-News. He gave an outstanding presentation on the difficulty of covering a mass shooting news event. It was heartbreaking as he explained how one of the members of his staff had a child who had died in the shooting. The employee had started at the newspaper some 10 years ago and at the time of the hire, was pregnant with the child who perished in the tragedy. The young girl was frequently in the offices of the paper to see her mother. The entire staff loved her and treated her like one of their own.
Imagine the difficulty of covering a story of such magnitude and being emotionally attached to one of the victims. My hat goes off to the great work of the Uvalde Leader-News during the crisis. True professionals in every sense of the word. God bless the victims and the newspaper people who covered the story so well.
Thought for the day: To be the best, you must beat the best.
