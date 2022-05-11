THIS COMMUNITY COOKS
Baked Potatoes: Food for Tot
If you’re looking for potato puns, you can count on me to chip in. Sorry if some of you don’t find puns to be apeeling. Sad to say there are tater haters out there.
My husband and I both love potatoes. We’re spuddies. Most of the time, we just make mashed taters, but all of a spudden, I have had cravings for Cattlemen’s Club Twice Baked Potatoes. These super spuds are creamy and full of flavor. You just can’t go wrong adding sour cream, bacon, onions, mushrooms and cheese with the fluffy inside of a baked potato. They are perfect to make ahead of time for a meal and ready to pop in the oven before putting your steaks on the grill. Add a salad of your choice and boom – dinner is ready.
Cattlemen’s Club Twice Baked Potatoes
5 large potatoes, scrubbed and baked
1⁄3 cup half-and-half
1 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons green onions or 3 tablespoons chives, minced
4 slices bacon, fried and crumbled
1⁄2 teaspoon parsley
1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1 1⁄2 – 2 teaspoons salt
1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 egg, beaten
1⁄3 cup butter
1⁄2 cup mushroom, sliced and sauteed in butter
Extra grated cheddar cheese
Bake potatoes for 1 hour in at 350°F or until tender in center.
Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out potato being careful not to tear skins.
Mash potatoes with electric mixer, adding half and half and beating until smooth.
Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. The mixture will be somewhat softer than regular mashed potatoes.
Fill potato shells with the mashed potato mixture and place on cookie sheet. Top each potato half with extra grated cheddar cheese.
Bake 20 minutes at 350°F.
