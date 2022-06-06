More than 300 attendees helped to make the first Summerfest event at Legacy Oaks of Azle a success on June 4. The event raised over $4,000 to go toward Alzheimer’s research and scholarships for Azle High School students.
Scott Kimble at Legacy Oaks and Kip Kruger and Laci Gray from Azle Manor organized and planned the fun family event that featured games and bounce houses for kids, vendor booths and food trucks and a silent auction.
“The biggest thing for me regarding the idea for this event was allowing local health care businesses to give back to our community and continue to support Azle as much as we can,” said Kimble.
“Health hcare doesn’t necessarily scream fun, and while it is a calling and great people do work in the health care field, we wanted to show that health care can be fun while also connecting with and giving back to our wonderful community of Azle.”
The event had three main sponsors — Legacy Oaks, Azle Manor and Be Well Primary Care. They plan to have more local health care businesses get involved with future events.
A dunk tank was one of the biggest draws at the event, with Azle ISD Superintendent Todd Smith and Azle Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jennifer Herrington taking the hot seat to help raise money.
“This all started with my idea of raising money for scholarships to give to kids who are going into the health care field,” said Kruger.
“Scott wanted to make this a health care-wide event where we can show support and give back to the kids in Azle.”
A large portion of the money raised at the event will go toward a scholarship fund for AHS seniors who are pursuing a degree or career in health care.
“We want to encourage kids to get into the health care field and no matter if they are going to college or immediately into the workforce,” Kruger said.
“Our mission is to help the next generation see the wonderful calling of serving others and making a difference in the families’ lives of those who need it most. Health care is a true labor of love and calling from above and we want to encourage, uplift and promote the importance of
