Allie is her name, and volleyball is her game - but she keeps her options open.
“It's my first time doing basketball,” said Allie Waldrip, who was participating in the Azle summer basketball camp on July 25.
The camp was open to girls from fifth to ninth grades.
“I just wanted to go to camp and try it out, see if I like it for a season,” she said.
The sixth grader struggled during a dribbling drill because she’s had little experience bouncing a basketball, but she improved by the end of the session and said she enjoyed herself.
Her mother, Jennifer Waldrip, said Allie is proactively trying as many different sports as possible while still in elementary school to determine where her strengths lie.
“She just wants to try different sports to see which one she likes before she goes into the older grades where they do it more at school,” Jennifer Waldrip said. “If she likes basketball, we will do basketball for the fall and then volleyball for the spring.”
Allie’s dad, Shawn Waldrip, inspired her interest in roundball.
“Her dad played basketball, so that's what makes her want to play,” Jennifer Waldrip said.
The camp taught basic skills while allowing the girls to burn off energy in a fun way. During the early part of summer, Allie had spent much of her time indoors, hanging around the house. Camp provided motivation to get off the couch and start sweating.
“They've done a lot of exercises and stretches and things like that will help her get her body moving again after the summer,” Jennifer Waldrip said. “This is a good one to bring her back into getting ready for the school year.”
Larry Womble sat in the bleachers at the Azle gym watching his daughter, Rachel, practice at camp. She, too, struggled with a drill that required dribbling a ball around cones but showed good foot movement and shooting prowess.
“She has always liked basketball, and she watches it with me (on TV) – pros and college,” he said.
They have a 36x36-foot slab on their property where she practices her dribbling.
“I've been helping her some,” he said. “She's just 11 years old. She's getting it.”
Basketball and other sports help kids mentally and physically, he said.
“It keeps them sharp and strong,” he said. “They build themselves up over time and, if you're good enough, you'll go further with it. You develop friendships and things like that. That’s pretty important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.