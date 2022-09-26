Planning has started for Reno’s fall festival this year.
The festival will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29 in a parking lot west of Reno Elementary School at 172 W. Reno Road. Candy donations are being taken at Reno City Hall.
Planning has started for Reno's fall festival this year.
The festival will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29 in a parking lot west of Reno Elementary School at 172 W. Reno Road. Candy donations are being taken at Reno City Hall.
Ted Lyon, event committee chairman, talked about the event at the Reno City Council meeting last week and said the committee is looking for vendors to sell goods and food. There is space for about 25-30 vendors, and as of last week, there is plenty of space available for more vendors, Lyon said. Reserving one of the 16-foot-by-16-foot booths costs $30, but that fee is waived for nonprofit organizations or groups that aren’t selling anything. The cost for food vendors is 10% of their profits.
The revenue from selling booth space will go toward future Reno events, Lyon said.
“We’re not interested in making a ton of money on this,” he said during the meeting. “The money that’s made off this is going back into the committee to buy banners and things needed for the next event.”
Lyon added, “For me personally, it’s less about the money, and it’s more about the fun and the community and the kids coming together. That’s what it’s really about for the committee.”
Parking for the event will be at the corner of South Reno Road and West Reno Road. Attendees will be transported to the event via hayride, Lyon said. Accessible parking will be available at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, and those attendees with disabilities will be picked up via golf cart to be taken to the festival.
The churches in attendance, which so far includes Walnut Creek Baptist Church and Solid Rock Bible Church, are expected to host carnival games for the kids to play for free at the festival, and the school will set up some bounce houses for the event as well as a human foosball game, Lyon said. The children are encouraged to wear costumes.
Our House food pantry is also expected to have a booth at the event and will sell chili dogs, City Administrator Scott Passmore said during the meeting. Passmore said he has glow-in-the-dark bracelets to hand out to the children as well.
For more information about being a vendor or to sign up, contact reno.events@renotx.gov.
