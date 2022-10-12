Last week’s open week gave the Azle Hornets time to work on basic football fundamentals at practice and take steps to secure a playoff spot with a month remaining in the regular season.
Winning is the surest way to reach the playoffs, and the Hornets have a chance to knock off the Saginaw Rough Riders on Friday and boost their district record to 2-3.
“We are working to improve the Hornets for the stretch run of district,” head coach Devon Dorris said last week. “We will begin the process to work on Saginaw (soon). Right now, we are working on us.”
Districts were shuffled this season, and the Hornets ended up in the tough District 3-5A, Division I, facing solid conference opponents such as Denton Ryan, Aledo, Burleson Centennial and Justin Northwest. The Hornets are 1-5 overall with four games remaining on the schedule: home stints against Saginaw and South Hills and road trips to The Colony and Centennial.
Dorris appreciates the effort from his players this year, regardless of their record.
“These kids have been working hard to improve daily, and I’m honored to work with them,” he said. “It is a pleasure to come to work every day. That’s how I feel about these boys.”
Friday’s home game against Saginaw offers a prime opportunity to carve a notch in the win column. The Rough Riders are having a rough ride this season. They have scored just 46 points while giving up 316. Their overall record is 0-6. And they’ve been shut out three times: 46-0 by Boswell, 65-0 by Centennial and 56-0 by Ryan.
Dorris pays those numbers no mind. Each week is a battle, and the Hornets are focused on playing their best football from now to the end of the season regardless of the opponent.
“We are in constant pursuit of improvement and to be the best version of us,” he said. “It’s the same no matter what our record is — we take one play, one practice, and one day at a time to be the best version of us. If we do that, we believe the scoreboard/record will take care of itself.”
