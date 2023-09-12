Popcorn Players present Greater Tuna
The comedy about small town Texas will feature dark humor and lots of laughs, starting Sep. 15
Popcorn Players present Greater Tuna
The comedy about small town Texas will feature dark humor and lots of laughs, starting Sep. 15
AZLE – On Friday, Sept. 15 the Azle Arts Association will begin their first showing of Greater Tuna at the Popcorn Players Theater.
Greater Tuna is the first in a series of four comedic plays each set in the town of Tuna, dubbed the third smallest town in Texas. Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard wrote the plays which first debuted in 1981 in Austin. Greater Tun is an affectionate satire of Texas small-town life and attitudes. Of the four plays, Greater Tuna is the darkest in tone, as it follows a murder mystery surrounding the character of Judge Buckner.
The cast will include Scott Nurmela, Ron Counts, Jerry Hall and Steve Sandfort. The directors are Lisha Nurmela and Rozanne Gann.
“This production is NOT politically correct,” said the Azle Arts Association. The show will run for two weekends, skipping the week of Sept. 22.
Popcorn Players Theater is located on 114 Porter Drive in Azle. You can make a reservation by calling 817-238-PLAY or by going online at azlearts.org.
Showtimes
Tickets for Adults are $15.00. Discounted tickets are $12 for military, students and seniors $12.00 and on Sunday Matinees all seats are $10.00.
