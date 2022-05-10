When Mark Donahew asked the crowd at the May Azle Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon if they knew what the blue and gold star banners were for, very few hands were raised.
According to Legion.org, the Blue Star Service Banner, designed and patented by Capt. Robert L. Queisser in 1917, became the “unofficial symbol for parents with a child in active military service.”
Families would display the blue star banners when a loved one was serving in the armed forces.
If that loved one is killed in action or dies in service, a gold star is placed over top of the blue star.
Service Star Banners are displayed during times of war, and only in the window of the servicemember’s family home, according to the Blue Star Mothers website.
Blue and gold star banners used to be a common sight in home windows across the country during both world wars. Today, most people don’t even know what they are.
Donahew, vice president of the board for Roll Call, an organization focused on honoring and serving veterans, talked to attendees at the May 3 Chamber luncheon about the idea of bringing a Gold Star Family Memorial to Azle.
The memorials are set up across the country through the Woody Williams Foundation.
“The Foundation encourages, with the assistance of the American public and community leaders, establishing permanent Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments in communities throughout the United States,” among other programs, according to their website www.woodywilliams.org
Williams is the sole surviving World War II Marine to wear the Medal of Honor — the highest decoration a servicemember can receive for valor in combat.
The Woody Williams Foundation has a goal of bringing awareness to the sacrifices made by servicemembers, “reminding us all that freedom has not been and is not free.”
Donahew said that a committee would need to be formed among Azle community members to help organize and bring a memorial to the city.
“These memorials are about $75,000,” said Donahew. “Some money comes from the Woody Williams Foundation, but most will need to be fundraised from the community.”
There are 94 monuments that have been installed, including one in Weatherford, and 79 are in-progress
