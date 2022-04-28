Music in the Park kicks off May 6

The Azle Special Events Committee is gearing up for another great free summer of music at Central Park starting on May 6 and continuing until June 24.
The family-friendly concerts will be every Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Central Park amphitheater.
Food vendors will be set up near the concert. Check the Azle Special Events Facebook page to keep updated.
Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but canopies are strongly discouraged.
The concert lineup includes:
- -May 6 Poo Live Crew; Azle’s favorite cover band
- -May 13 Carried Away; past and present Carrie Underwood hits
- -May 20 Texas Flood; tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn and the blues
- -May 27 Windy City; playing Chicago’s greatest hits
- -June 3 Memphis Soul; distinctive Motown sound
- -June 10 George Navarro; country music singer and winner of Texas Regional Radio “New Male Vocalist of the Year”
- -June 17 Epic Unplugged; epic rock from Queen, Pink Floyd, Killers, Led Zeppelin and more
- -June 24 Petty Theft; recreating the sounds of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
