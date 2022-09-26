People wanting to donate blood at the next Azle Area Ministerial Alliance blood drive can receive a gift and become aware of two forms of cancer.
The Azle Area Ministerial Alliance will have a blood drive from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the gym at First United Methodist Church of Azle, 200 Church St.
To thank donors, they will receive two pairs of socks from AAMA partner Carter BloodCare – one for breast cancer awareness and one for childhood cancer awareness.
To make an appointment, access Carter BloodCare - Donor Portal greatpartners.org online. On the day of donation, donors must bring a photo ID. Also on the day of the drive, donors may fill out a QuickScreen questionnaire online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.