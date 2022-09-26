Combo AAMA blood drive.JPG

People wanting to donate blood at the next Azle Area Ministerial Alliance blood drive can receive a gift and become aware of two forms of cancer.

The Azle Area Ministerial Alliance will have a blood drive from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the gym at First United Methodist Church of Azle, 200 Church St.

