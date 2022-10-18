A free tour around Veal’s Station in Weatherford is set for 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
The tour starts at Tucker House, the 1889 historic home of V.J. and Emma Tucker, at 6245 Tucker Drive, where people may pick up a map. From there, people can follow their map and guide themselves to other historic sites featured in the book “Around Veal’s Station.” These sites include Veal’s Station Cemetery, the William and Elisabeth Woody Homestead (the oldest permanent homestead in Parker County), the Joe C. and Clota Woody Dairy Barn, and the Dobbs-Woody-Engberg Log Cabin.
An historical marker exists for Tucker House, said Laurie Chance Smith, in an email. She wrote “Around Veal’s Station.” The Tucker House was built by V.J. Tucker, the son of Moses and Martha Tucker, who were among the very earliest settlers in Parker County. They arrived in 1851, four years before the county was formed, Smith said.
Also, an historical marker exists for Veal’s Station Cemetery, where there are approximately 740 burials, Smith said.
“The loved ones interred at Veal’s Station Cemetery include Parker County’s earliest pioneers, elected officials, veterans, community servants, and countless innovators and visionaries,” Smith wrote in her book.
Maps will be distributed at Tucker House from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Oct 23. People should arrive early so they can complete their tour by 5 p.m. Docents will be available to provide guidance and historical information and to answer questions.
Organizers encourage visitors to wear comfortable shoes because of the uneven terrain.
“Around Veal’s Station” is available for purchase at the Azle News.
