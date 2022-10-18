Area residents wanting to learn how to prepare for emergencies may attend a free, family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2251 Bethel Road in Weatherford.
A free flu vaccination clinic will be held 9 a.m. to noon. Weatherford Fire, Police and EMS, American Red Cross, Parker County’s CERT and Hospital District, Carter Blood Care, Civil Air Patrol, Texas A&M Extension, food storage, 72-hour kits, home security, water purification, off-grid cooking, binder child ID and much more will be featured at the event.
