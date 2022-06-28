Lynn Taylor has lived a life worth reading about.
From his early days on the radio doing JFK impressions, to his time as a journalist (“the last honest job I had”) and working for the Attorney General’s office in Austin on some notable and controversial cases, Taylor talks about the experiences in his life in his memoir “I Wish I Thought of That Before.”
Taylor takes readers through moments of Texas history, the newspaper industry and the Vietnam War.
Most notably, he also gives an all-cards-on-the-table account of his battle with depression at a time when those issues weren’t talked about openly, and the things worth fighting and living for.
The book is full of Taylor’s laughter and tears, and the high and low moments of his life, before finally finding his happy ending with wife Terri — whom he met on Match.com and married three months later. They are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary this month.
The author welcomed guests to Taylor Home Place on June 25 for a book signing, which was attended by friends both old and new, neighbors and loved ones, some of whom drove from across the state “a long way to go for a signature,” one guest said.
“I Wish I Thought of That Before” was published in May 2022 by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.