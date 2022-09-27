Big_Buck_goldenhour.jpg

 Tarrant County Game Warden Angel Miller enjoys hunting, and wants to ensure that it is something future generations can continue to take part in for many years to come.

White-tailed deer season is about to start, with bow hunting opening on Oct. 1 and rifle on Nov. 5. While hunters are preparing their gear and deciding on the best spots to hunt this season, Texas game wardens are also getting ready to ensure a fun, safe season for all.

Texas Game Wardens are part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. More than 550 game wardens serve across the 254 counties in Texas. There are five game wardens covering Tarrant County and one for Parker County.

Combo Game Wardens hunting season.jpg

Game Wardens cover all 254 counties of Texas.

