Families finally got to enjoy some time at the new Central Park Splash Pad over Labor Day weekend. Azle city council members and the mayor attended a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 3, welcoming the community to the new feature at the park, which is near the playground and adjacent to a new restroom facility.
"We understand that there were some issues opening weekend for the splash pad," said City Manager Tom Muir. "This is all new to us. We ask for everyone's patience as we try to get the system just right, and that's just going to take some usage."
The city has tentatively decided to keep the splash pad open until Oct. 8.
