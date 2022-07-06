Already, the Azle High School football team has controversial bulletin board material to prove wrong, and the players haven’t even held their first practice.
Dave Campbell’s “Texas Football” magazine is the Old Testament of high school gridiron analyses, but the rag is ye of little faith when it comes to this year’s Hornets. Campbell picked Azle to finish in fifth place behind Denton Ryan, Aledo, Burleson Centennial and Justin Northwest.
Some of those names might sound unfamiliar. The University Interscholastic League’s new realignment placed Azle in District 3-5A Division I for the next two years, and the competition will be tough. Four teams make the playoffs each year.
Last season, the Hornets played in District 3-5A and finished as bi-district finalists. The Hornets were defeated in the first round of the playoffs by Mansfield Summit.
For the next two years, perennial state powerhouses Aledo and Denton Ryan will be in Azle’s district. Other teams in the district include Burleson Centennial, Fort Worth South Hills, The Colony, Northwest, Saginaw and Brewer. Gone are Abilene Cooper, Granbury, Arlington Heights and Crowley.
Head coach Devon Dorris characterized District 3-5A as one of the state’s most competitive, noting that seven of its nine teams had made the playoffs in recent years.
The magazine predicted Denton Ryan to finish as district champion in 2022 after being on an “impressive seven-year run where they’ve made at least the regional final in every season.”
Aledo lost in the 5A playoffs last year to eventual state champ Dallas South Oak Cliff. Campbell still has faith in the program, picking the Bearcats to finish second.
Burleson Centennial was picked to be third, with Northwest fourth.
The magazine pegged Azle for a fifth-place finish, which would leave the Hornets out of the playoffs.
Azle players to watch included multi-sport standout Tyler Akers, who will be “the primary target in the passing game,” according to the magazine, which noted that fellow receiver Gavin Green would serve as a “solid second option and is fully capable of hurting a defense that rolls too much coverage to Akers.”
Campbell noted the return of defensive lineman Braden Murray, who missed last season to injury. Linebacker Luke Briseno was mentioned for his “big motor,” and linebacker Drew Dorris was highlighted for his 62 tackles last season.
Perhaps influencing the magazine’s mediocre placement of Azle in district standings was this statistic: Azle’s defense returns just four of 11 starters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.