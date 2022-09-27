Spencer Norris was the only contestant who correctly guessed the winners of 10 of 11 games in this week’s football contest.
Norris won first prize of $20. Kyle Gathright, a frequent winner this year, came in second by guessing the winners of nine games correctly. He earned second place and $10. Determining the third-place winner was more difficult. Seven contestants guessed the winners of eight games, and determining the winner required relying on the tiebreaker game of TCU vs. SMU, which was won by TCU 42-34 for a total of 78 points. Eddy Swanzy picked the highest number of tiebreaker points at 68, and he won third place and $5.
