Longtime football coach Gary Rushing has led many teams to glory during the past four decades.
He isn’t finished yet.
Rushing, who resigned at Azle Christian School in December, has been named the new head football coach at Community Christian School in Mineral Wells. A friendship between Rushing and the school’s athletic director, Brian Rodricks, helped smooth the transition.
“I never said I was going to retire, but I was truly thinking about it,” Rushing said. “But (Rodricks) started calling me, and the next thing you know, we worked it out. I'm happy to be here.”
Community Christian plays six-man football in District 1 of the TCAF league and finished 7-5 overall last season with a 4-3 district record. Rodricks was looking for a new coach and decided to talk Rushing out of considering retirement.
“I approached him, and he prayed about it for a while and thought about it and finally got back to me and said, ‘I'd love to do it,’” Rodricks said. “He has been out with us working on our summer offseason strength and conditioning.”
Rushing and his wife, Sherry, will remain in the Azle area while he commutes to Mineral Wells for work. Sherry Rushing is a photographer who takes images during games for the school website and news media purposes.
“They are good people,” Rodricks said.
LONG CAREER
Gary Rushing’s head coaching stints include football programs at high schools in Lake Worth, Azle, Springtown and Azle Christian. His highlights include winning 130 games in 13 seasons at Springtown and four state championships at Azle Christian.
He hadn’t planned on returning to coaching so soon after leaving Azle Christian, but the opportunity intrigued him despite the long commute to Mineral Wells.
“The drive is not easy,” he said. “I’m used to driving five minutes. Now, I'm driving 45 minutes, so it's tough, but I'm getting used to it.”
Rushing boasts a career record of 184 wins, 83 losses and 2 ties for his football teams. Some of those losses hurt more than others.
Two years ago, the Crusaders lost a state championship game, and Rushing still feels the disappointment.
“It was a game that that we should have won,” he said. “I just felt like we had the better team and that we should have won the game. But we didn't win.”
This season, the Crusaders lost a couple of other winnable games.
“I’m not saying that we should have won, but they should have been closer games,” he said. “And then, in our first playoff game against the Lubbock team, we lost the game that we were up by two touchdowns in the first half.”
In that game, the Crusaders lost 42-24 to Kingston Prep Academy.
The losses were “hard to take” and left Rushing wondering whether he had motivated and inspired his team to the best of his ability.
“When we've had the success that we've had at Azle Christian, the bar is set high,” he said. “I just felt like these last two years, we didn't get to where we should have gone. And as the head coach, that's my responsibility. We needed a change.”
He doesn’t blame himself for the losses, but “I just I wish that I had coached better,” he said. “I wish that I had done a better job preparing them and all the little things. And those are the kind of games in the past that we've always won.”
He expects better days ahead for the Crusaders.
“They're going to be really good this year,” he said. “I hope they go a long way.”
NEW START
Stepping down as head coach at Azle Christian wasn’t a retirement, but it might have felt like it at first. At 71, Rushing knows the aches and pains of a job that requires being physically active in the extreme Texas weather while keeping up with teenaged boys on a football field.
“I'm 71 right now,” he said. “Not too many guys keep coaching when they're in their 70s.”
Still, he jumped at the chance to work with Rodricks.
“I've been really good friends with (Rodricks) through the years,” he said. “We have a lot of the same philosophies on stuff. It was just a natural partnership.”
Taking over for Rushing at Azle Christian is former assistant coach Clay Sanders.
