Legacy Oaks of Azle sees Cousins Maine Lobster as first guest in first of many September food truck experiences

AZLE – For the month of September, Legacy Oaks of Azle (LOOA) is hosting Food Truck Fridays. Each Friday, food trucks from around the Dallas-Ft. Worth area will serve great mobile food options to customers in the LOOA parking lot. To start, Cousins Maine Lobster offered up a menu full of shellfish, chowder, and other New England delicacies on the first of the month.