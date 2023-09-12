Legacy Oaks of Azle sees Cousins Maine Lobster as first guest in first of many September food truck experiences
AZLE – For the month of September, Legacy Oaks of Azle (LOOA) is hosting Food Truck Fridays. Each Friday, food trucks from around the Dallas-Ft. Worth area will serve great mobile food options to customers in the LOOA parking lot. To start, Cousins Maine Lobster offered up a menu full of shellfish, chowder, and other New England delicacies on the first of the month.
On Sept. 8, the independent and assisted living facility hosted Miss George’s Grilled Cheese. On Sept. 15 Mission Burgers will make an appearance. On Sept. 22 Zi Zi’s Food Truck which offers Cajun and soul food. LOOA is still looking for a food truck for Sept. 29.
“We wanted to set up this event to invite others in the community to come and see Legacy Oaks and offer something different each week,” Nichol Wesson, LOOA Director said. “We are also offering free milkshakes with a purchase at the food truck. Visitors can also receive a free milkshake with purchase from the food truck inside the LOOA Bistro.”
The food truck options, and free milkshakes have acted as a great outing for guests visiting loved ones in the facility.
“I like the idea that you have this kind of stuff coming to them,” Lisa, who was visiting her parents Art and Pat said. “We all thought it was a little bit expensive, however, I like it and it smells really good and I really like that they offered the shakes to go along with it.”
Other Azle residents have been scouring the internet for the variety and novelty served out of these trucks and for some, they even offer a reminder of home.
“I’ve been looking for this truck for weeks, “Laurie Prouse said of the Cousins Maine Lobster truck. “Every time we see where it’s at, we can’t make it cause we’re doing something. So now today, it was like, ‘we’re not doing anything let’s go.’”
Laurie’s husband, Richard, is originally from Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest and is always on the hunt for good seafood options.
“We like the fish truck, and we’ve been trying to catch the lobster one,” Richard said. “Being from the Northwest, we like fresh seafood, we just can’t get it anywhere. In order to get good seafood, you got to go to a seafood truck.”
The couple, who brought their cat named Monkey along for a bit of adventure, plan to keep an eye out for future food truck opportunities in Azle’s future.
“We love the food trucks,” the Prouses said. “Food pods are great because the variety is just there. You don’t have to go from place to place to place if everybody is a picky eater. It’s like, ‘you go over there, and I’ll go over here.’”
They expressed interest when told that Azle may soon begin holding its own food truck park events in a lot on Church Street.
“That sounds like it’s going to be fun,” they said. “That’d be great, we can totally understand that.”
Plans for the park will continue to progress and be worked out at future city council meetings to come.
