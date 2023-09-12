Kyle Gathright is the winner of the football contest, picking 17 of 23 high school games correctly.
(The Farmersville at Pilot Point game was cancelled because of foul weather and will not be re-rescheduled.) Gathright’s exemplary powers of prognostication earned him $20. Eddy and Margaret Swanzy, longtime former coaches, still know a thing or two about high school sports, and they each picked 15 winners successfully to finish in a tie for second place. The tiebreaker game (Mineral Wells at Benbrook) generated 55 points, putting Eddy closest with 48 points. He earned second place and $10. Margaret took third place and $5. Drinks (non-alcoholic, of course) on the Swanzys!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.