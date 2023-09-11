RENO — Briar-Reno Fire Department Chief Moses Druxman gave a sobering presentation about Reno’s water infrastructure and how it affects fire protection at the Reno City Council on Aug. 28.
In his presentation, Druxman reviewed each of Reno’s seven well sites and detailed concerns such as with the exposed wiring, housekeeping, lack of proper insulation and heating and cooling systems, among others. Druxman recommended that repairs and replacements of structures needed to be made at multiple sites.
“Most of your structures don't need to be torn down,” he said during the meeting. “Obviously, new is always better, but they need repair. That's the majority of it. I think there's only one or two sites that actually need entire demolition.”
Though about $70,000 is allotted for repairs in the proposed budget, Druxman said that’s not enough, and he estimated that repairing the well sites could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. He also mentioned that the public works director is looking for grants.
“It's time that we start putting this as a priority,” Druxman said to council. “This is a major issue. If one of these goes down, what are you going to do?”
It was suggested during the meeting that some Reno residents may be willing to volunteer to make repairs at the well sites, and Mayor Hector Bas Jr. welcomed that offer and encouraged locals to reach out.
For water infrastructure, Druxman advised the city to finish its connection with the Azle water system, which also means completing the replacement of chlorine disinfection systems with chloramine ones at all well sites.
“Based on my knowledge, I don't know that in a year or two years your well sites are going to be able to keep up with your current population – not your growing population, your current population,” he said. “You're going to be forced to buy more water.”
Druxman also recommended that the city’s existing water lines and fire hydrants need to be overhauled, and the city should install a 400,000-gallon elevated storage tank to help with the city’s water pressure issues.
The city’s pressure issues do not bode well for fire hydrants, which should be able to supply water at 1,500 gallons per minute. Of about 60 hydrants tested this year, none of them could surpass about 980 gallons per minute, Druxman said. The fire chief showed a map during his presentation that depicted 16 fire hydrants out of order. Only two fire hydrants on the map were green, meaning they can supply water at 1,499-1,000 gallons per minute, and the rest were orange (999-500 gallons per minute) or red (499 gallons per minute or less).
“The amount of water pressure I'm getting out of that hydrant is not going to be sufficient to supply the engine to put the fire out,” Druxman said about the hydrants’ impact on fire protection. “I'm going to have to have one fire truck connect to that hydrant, have that fire truck connect to another fire truck and boost the pressure.”
When asked what the result would be if this issue is not fixed, Druxman’s response was grim: “You'll probably kill somebody, whether that be one of the firemen that works for me or whether that’s a resident, or we’ll burn a couple of houses down.”
The temporary solution to this problem, which Druxman discussed with the council at a previous budget meeting, would be to hire an additional staffer per shift to drive the water tanker to fires in the city. Or, the city could focus on fixing the infrastructure, which may take years, and ceasing construction in the meantime. Another band-aid option would be for the city to require developers wanting to build in Reno to install pressure pumps.
After the meeting, Druxman said it will take a combination of short-term and long-term solutions to address Reno’s infrastructure issues.
“We've got to have a band aid, and we’ve got to have a solution, a long-term plan,” he said.
Reno residents filled the council chambers on Aug. 28 to hear Druxman’s presentation and asked questions.
“I think they're concerned because the fire hydrants in Reno don't really work,” the fire chief said. “We as a fire department have to make accommodations to expect that hydrant to not work, and we're already short staffed. So, we're relying on mutual aid that may or may not be available to us. And so the council has to make a step up.”
