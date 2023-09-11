RENO — Briar-Reno Fire Department Chief Moses Druxman gave a sobering presentation about Reno’s water infrastructure and how it affects fire protection at the Reno City Council on Aug. 28.

In his presentation, Druxman reviewed each of Reno’s seven well sites and detailed concerns such as with the exposed wiring, housekeeping, lack of proper insulation and heating and cooling systems, among others. Druxman recommended that repairs and replacements of structures needed to be made at multiple sites.  

