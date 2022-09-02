Henry Lalonde recalls how he began playing the clarinet.
An Azle High School senior, he began playing the clarinet in the sixth grade. He plays in the Marching Green Pride at AHS.
“They had all these tryouts for the beginner band,” he said, recalling the event from six years ago. “They just gave you a mouthpiece and if you made a good sound, they would let you play.”
David Rollins, Azle Junior High School band director, gave him a clarinet mouthpiece, and Lalonde then made what sounded like a goose’s honk.
“’You’re a natural, kid,’” Lalonde recalls Rollins telling him. “’I was, like, oh, really?’ Sounds like a goose.”
Now, years later, Lalonde makes sweeter sounds from his clarinet.
Lalonde was selected as an Outstanding Performer at the 2022 Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest (Clarinet Solo) in May in the Austin area. A letter from the UIL sent to Lalonde said of the 100,000 students participating in the regional UIL music contests and the thousands of musicians who performed at the TSSEC, just 2-3% of the solo performances earned the honor of being an Outstanding Performer.
At the May contest, Lalonde performed “Adagio and Tarantella” by Cavallini.
“I’ve never seen anyone else get this (honor),” Lalonde said. “I really didn’t know what to feel because I never really seen anything like this before. It was really special.”
Rollins was effusive about Lalonde’s talent.
“Normally, you don’t see talent in a beginning band student until their second or third year of playing an instrument,” said Rollins, in his 12th year as band director at the school and in his 49th year of teaching overall, in an email. “Henry was the rare exception. He is one of the four or five students during my years at Azle that broke the mold and exhibited an unusual level of development during his first year. By the end of his second year, it was obvious that, with guidance and hard work, he could become an outstanding player early in his high school career. His accomplishments prove he has the talent and the work ethic. A true reflection of the guidance his parents have provided.”
Lalonde will also participate in the solo-ensemble contest this year. Students start practicing a piece in January and the competition is around February or March, he said. If a student makes first division then he or she advances to state. Lalonde said his private lesson teacher, Mike Dean, has picked out a “really cool” piece for him. He will perform “Première rhapsodie” by Debussy.
“That’s the one we’re thinking about doing, at least,” Lalonde said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Lalonde would “definitely” like to play clarinet in college. He’s not sure about which college he will be attending yet, but will major in electrical engineering. He likes playing the concert season when musicians get to sit down and play the especially hard pieces and are allowed to be “expressive and convey some stuff.”
MGP Director Aaron Martin said when he heard Henry for the first time, when the now-senior was in eighth grade, he thought “that kid’s going to be something special.” Martin praised Dean for his work with Henry.
Martin expressed pride over Lalonde’s honor in May.
“Over the years, I’ve had a few students who’ve earned this distinction and it’s always special,” Martin said. “Henry is such a hard worker. Everything he does, he does to the highest level that he can, and this is no exception. He takes his music very seriously, and he comes from a very musical family. Everybody in his family. His mom is a talented guitar player and a French horn player. His brother plays French horn in our band. All of them are very musical. Just a great family. Great kid.”
Individual honors don’t happen often in music, as it is mostly about a group effort.
“We’re about the group thing – absolutely. That team identity,” Martin said. “However, when you do solo and ensemble contest and the region process, you get the opportunity for those individual honors. It’s not in (Henry’s) nature to go and seek out the spotlight. But to have that kind of recognition, I think it provides some validation to the efforts he puts in.”
Martin said Henry will be featured in the marching show this year, and he will get the opportunity to showcase his talent.
“I have my eye on a couple pieces for next semester when we do concert band that could possibly feature a clarinet player,” Martin said. “With those things, though, it’s an audition, so every kid who plays the clarinet is going to have that opportunity. But our clarinet section – those kids, all of them, are great. And they all work hard, and I think some of it is because of the example that Henry has set.”
