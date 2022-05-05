The Azle Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 17th annual Golf Tournament on May 13 at Cross Timbers Golf Course in Azle.
Teams from area businesses and organizations are invited to join, either as a team of four or individually. The golf tournament is a day of fun and networking while supporting fellow businesses in Azle and the Chamber.
There will be lunch, games and door prizes, and of course a round of golf. The tournament will be held rain or shine and will only be canceled for lightning.
The last day to register is May 11. Cost to enter for Chamber members is $400 for a team of four or $100 for an individual. Non-member registration is $500 for a team of four or $125 for an individual.
Lunch and registration begin at 11:30 a.m. and tee off is at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 817-444-1112, email info@azlechamber.com. or visit 17th Annual AACOC Golf Tournament
