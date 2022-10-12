Hornet pride is evident in the way Rachel Ryerson styles her instrument – and her hair.
Hornet pride is evident in the way Rachel Ryerson styles her instrument – and her hair.
At a recent band practice at Hornet Stadium, the sophomore vibraphonist was focused and absorbed while striking metal keys with padded mallets.
Her hair, dyed green like the school color, shimmered in the afternoon sun.
“I really enjoy dyeing my hair all the fun colors, and the school just passed (a rule) that we're allowed to have colored hair, and so I thought, ‘Why not?’” she said.
Last year, she went natural to accommodate school rules.
“You would get dress-coded and in trouble if you had colored hair,” she said.
She also wore no nose ring at school since face rings weren’t allowed.
This year, colored hair and nose rings are OK, and Ryerson appreciates the freedom to express herself in her own way.
Azle ISD’s dress code for 2022-23 was modified to allow unnatural hair color.
“Our principals were in agreement that hair color does not cause a significant distraction/disruption to the learning environment, and we do not want students missing valuable instruction time correcting it,” said school spokesperson Amanda Moore.
Last year, a “small-diameter stud” was approved for the nose. This year, body piercing is restricted to the ear and nose but without mention of the small-diameter stud.
Another change to this year’s dress code is the addition of, “No pet collars, ears, tails, etc.”
Standing near Ryerson was bandmate Logan Leach, whose hair was also colorful. Leach is a natural red-head, and his mane caught the sun and shone as brightly as Ryerson’s.
Leach plays a mobile percussion instrument known as “the rack.” The metal-framed apparatus includes a mounted gong, sleighbells, cymbals, wind chimes and other unusual noise makers.
“We kind of just put all the instruments that we can play on this, and I help bring out the sound and add special effects,” he said. “I also help to keep the rhythm.”
He uses various-sized sticks and mallets to elicit different sounds.
“These are the wind chimes,” he said, running his fingers across a long vertical row of metal tubes hanging side by side. “We use them to bring out, like, a whimsical moment. Sometimes I can hit them really fast, and it brings out a powerful moment.”
The sleighbells “make a jingling noise, and I just use it to help the (band) keep in time with the rhythm,” he said.
The instrument he enjoys playing most is the gong, the giant metal cylinder that he bangs with big mallets. He uses the sound to accentuate powerful moments in the band’s performances.
“I get to hit it really loud, and it brings a lot to the ensemble,” he said.
Ryerson is equally passionate about her vibraphone, a large instrument like piano but played with mallets rather than fingers.
“You press down on a pedal, and it rings,” she said. “It’s very pretty. It just rings out.”
With the vibraphone ringing, gong booming and hair shining, Leach and Ryerson help put the Pride in the Marching Green while performing at halftime shows and preparing for contests.
