Jacob Casperaites was halfway through his freshman year when he took advice from a friend and joined Azle High School’s tennis team on a whim.
Casperaites had never played the sport and didn’t own a tennis racket, so he borrowed one from the high school that first year and set out to learn the game.
“It was fun,” he said. “I liked hanging around with friends and being competitive.”
Tennis, like golf, can be difficult to learn, but Casperaites didn’t quit.
“I just kept playing and eventually got better,” he said.
Now a senior, he is completing his fourth year on the tennis team and credits the sport with improving his physical conditioning.
“I feel a lot better,” he said. “I’m in better shape. A lot more friends. And it gives me something to do in my free time.”
This season, Casperaites played numerous doubles and mixed doubles matches, although he prefers singles.
“You just have to trust in yourself,” he said. “I'm not one to put trust into the other people, even if they're my friends. I's just hard for me.”
In a late-season match against Justin Northwest, Casperaites played mixed doubles with Maddison Hamilton, a freshman.
“I feel like we have a good chance of winning,” he said before the match began. “We both play pretty good. We synergize well.”
The doubles team, however, lost to Northwest 7-5, 6-1.
“It didn't go well, but I did learn from my mistakes and think I'm doing better from it,” he said afterward.
Azle head coach Hayden Huff said Casperaites and Hamilton began their match well but made some mistakes and lost the lead.
“We have been working on changing both of their serves,” she said. “They are hitting them great in practice but struggling during competitions. They get really hot and then cold.”
Casperaites has “been working really hard and improves each match,” the coach said.
The senior has noticed his improvement and credits Huff and assistant coach Jared Ewing for their help.
“I’m doing a lot better than when I started,” he said. “I’m a lot more consistent hitting and getting to spots better. My foot movement is better. The coaching really helped. I’ve had some one-on-one coaching.”
He will attend Weatherford College for a year “just to get my main classes out of the way so I don't have to pay as much at Texas Tech, where I'm going.”
He wants to study architecture at Texas Tech.
He will carry an ace in the hole with him to Tech.
“They do have tennis there if I ever change my mind and want to play,” he said.
First, though, he will finish out his final season at Azle. The Hornets have fought their way into the team tennis playoffs and were competing in the first round against Arlington Heights at TCU as the newspaper was preparing to go to press.
