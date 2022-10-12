AZ tennis JacobSparks hits ball nice.JPG

Jacob Sparks and the Azle Hornets fought their way into the playoffs this season. (Photos by Jeff Prince)

Jacob Casperaites was halfway through his freshman year when he took advice from a friend and joined Azle High School’s tennis team on a whim.

Casperaites had never played the sport and didn’t own a tennis racket, so he borrowed one from the high school that first year and set out to learn the game.

Jacob Casperaites is finishing his fourth year of tennis at Azle High School.

