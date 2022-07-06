About 35 kids from kindergarten to ninth grade participated in the soccer summer camp held at Azle High School last week, and new coach Diego Oliveros was beaming.
“It's just really positive for the people in the community to be able to bring the kids into a soccer environment and have them practice,” he said. “We get them interested in soccer from a very early age, and that's something that can stick with them through their high school years.”
About a dozen parents sat together in the stands to watch their children perform stretches, drills and a live scrimmage on the artificial turf at Hornet Stadium.
“I love that the parents stick around and get to see what we're doing,” he said.
Oliveras is in his first year as a head coach after spending six years as a teacher and assistant coach at MacArthur High School.
Three seniors from this year’s varsity soccer team volunteered to help with the summer camp, along with recent graduate Cody McIntire.
“They are volunteering their time to work with the little ones,” Oliveros said. “It's great that they're taking time out of their summer to come help us and interact with their community. It gives the little ones someone to look up to.”
PARENTAL APPROVAL
Sitting among the parents in the stands was Laura Walton, whose son Owen Walton, 10, was playing in a scrimmage and displaying plenty of talent.
“He's been playing since he was 4,” she said.
Owen Walton attended a soccer camp three years ago but missed the past two years after COVID-19 precautions disrupted events.
“We wanted to come back and do it again to get him exercise and just for him to continue practicing the sport that he loves and to meet other new kids that love the same sport,” she said.
Owen Walton enjoyed learning from the older boys who had volunteered as instructors.
“It was really good,” he said. “I liked the scrimmage at the end. I like all the drills. We are learning better skills, and it's great.”
Walton’s friend and neighbor, Kollin Pannell, had tagged along with him to camp. The 11-year-old boy had kicked a soccer ball around with friends but never played organized soccer or attended a camp. He was trying to prepare himself to play at high school.
“I like it here,” he said. “There are a lot of drills that you have to follow. The coaches are really nice.”
COACHING KIDS
Some of those coaches were teen boys who play on the varsity soccer team and had volunteered to help at camp. They included seniors Brayden Hutton, Anthony Lucio and Braden Forsythe, along with McIntyre.
“We are here helping the younger kids,” Lucio said. “It was second graders earlier this morning. Now, it's the middle schoolers. We are helping them go through some drills we normally go through. Just some fundamental things. We do it to help them get in good shape and have the right components to be able to play high school soccer. We want them to be able to have love for the sport.”
Among the middle schoolers enjoying camp was Riley Roberts, an eighth grader who is new to soccer but learning fast.
“It's been really fun,” he said. “I've enjoyed all the stuff we've been doing. Getting better at passing and dribbling and all that.”
