David Shaffer is the only contestant to guess 10 of 11 games correctly in this week’s contest, making him the winner and the soon-to-be proud owner of a $20 check.
Second-place winner Keith Rose picked nine games with accuracy and earned $10. Several contestants guessed the winners of eight games correctly, so the tiebreaker game between Peaster and Whitesboro was used. That game generated 74 points. Anna Boyd was closest with 59 points, so she wins third place and $5. Congratulations to the winners!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.