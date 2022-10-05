Domestic violence transcends all socioeconomic and demographic backgrounds and is prevalent not only nationally but across the globe.
But Tracy Rector said there exist three professions that seem to produce the most abusers. Rector was a victim of domestic violence, and although Rector was not married to someone in one of those professions, her husband worked in a field in which one might not expect to find a domestic violence abuser.
Rector is executive producer of “No Ordinary Love,” a feature film that explores domestic violence in two women’s lives: one married to a police officer and one married to a pastor. Rector, a 1978 Azle High School graduate, was once married to a pastor, and she left the marriage because of domestic violence.
A free screening and panel discussion about “No Ordinary Love,” which was shot in the Fort Worth/Metroplex area, will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Azle Memorial Library. A panel discussion will be held after the film. Rector’s mother Janie was instrumental in getting the library built and given to the city. Janie and Andy Rector, Tracy’s brother, live in Azle.
A ‘HARD AND DIFFICULT’ MARRIAGE
Rector was married to a minister for 23 years and said she had “no idea” she was in an abusive marriage for many years.
“I just knew it was hard and difficult, so I finally came to the conclusion that I couldn’t live like that anymore,” she said in an interview with the News, explaining that she didn’t know until later that she didn’t understand the nuances of abuse. She said the abuse was not physical in the sense that she had to go the emergency room, but there was some physical abuse in the sense that it involved ownership of her body.
“Which is very typical in an abusive situation – abusers take the agency away from the victim very quickly,” she said.
She added that for women of faith, it’s a difficult situation to be in because they take their marriage vows seriously. Plus, she said, the first person the victim will talk to will be a pastor. But if that clergyman is not trained with how to deal with domestic violence, one of the first options he will do will be to recommend the couple attend couples counseling, which won’t fix an abusive relationship, Rector said. The victim hearing messages of “divorce is not an option” and that she and her husband “just need to figure it out” also doesn’t help.
In the movie, the story centers on two women who try to solve the problem of being in abusive relationships. One abuser is a police officer – there’s a high incidence of domestic violence among police officer families, Rector said – and the other abuser is a minister. Besides police officers, the other top professions for abusers are surgeons and airline pilots, Rector said, explaining those three professions include people who have power and authority with people’s lives in their hands.
As Rector was married to a prominent pastor, she wanted to ensure the film showed how domestic abuse can happen in those homes.
“Something we’re very proud of is that the film is deemed very authentic to what we know about this issue currently – it is a not Hollywood version of domestic violence,” she said. “We deal with over 20 different intersections of domestic violence in the film.”
Domestic violence intersects with mental health and other areas, she said, and domestic violence still plagues society because of culture, such as how boys and girls are raised and what their expectations are and what the world expects from them. She said domestic violence awareness is rather new, as the first domestic violence shelter started in 1974 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“So up until that point, it was a private issue, and no one wanted to deal with it outside the home,” Rector said, adding that helping women in domestic violence situations started as a grassroots effort, such as buying a house and providing a safe place for women.
FINDING HER CALL
After high school, Rector attended Texas Tech University and received her degree in public relations and advertising. She was a board member for SafeHaven of Tarrant County and her experience as a survivor of domestic violence drove her passion to raise awareness through film. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“From doing that work (on the SafeHaven board), I learned a lot more about areas dealing with the issue of domestic violence,” Rector said.
She learned that women who died at the hands of their perpetrators had not reached out to SafeHaven for services “almost every single time.”
“They didn’t call the hotline, they didn’t go to the shelter, they didn’t up end up asking for help with counselors or legal services,” she said, adding that from analyzing that information, she knew there was a serious lack of awareness. “Either women don’t realize that these services are available to them or they’re not aware of the imminent danger that they’re in.”
Rector mulled over ideas about how she could create awareness, and filmmaking popped into her head. She wanted to make a feature film, not a documentary, and she thought people could be entertained by a movie but also in the process they are learning about domestic violence and raising awareness that way.
The film was shot and then released last summer, in 2021, and received favorable reviews. The film is available in some streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video. Even though the film is not in as wide release as Rector had hoped, she discovered another way to promote the movie.
“I created a program that I call PROJECT #RaiseAwareness,” she said, noting that the movie is on a DVD and Rector wrote a guidebook that goes with it. The film is offered to domestic violence agencies, communities, college campuses and others, and it is sold as a program to college campuses as a Title IX program because they are required by law to provide educational opportunities for their students, not just on sexual assault but also dating violence and domestic violence. The highest risk of being in abusive relationship exists for people who are in that traditional college age group – 18 to 24.
“I really wanted to target that group,” Rector said. “They need to know what healthy relationships look like and what unhealthy ones look like so they don’t get caught into a long-term relationship of abuse.” She said that emphasis on prevention programs would be beneficial, but they cost money and it is hard to obtain.
Her program also is available to domestic violence agencies to use it as a domestic violence awareness month program. When the program is sold, its rights are being sold for organizations and groups to show in a public setting as an educational tool, so it has to come with a Q&A session afterward.
A Q&A session hosted by Rector along with Sally Daniels, executive director of Future Hope and Healing Center, will be held after the movie on Oct. 11. FHHC serves the surrounding Azle community by offering victims of domestic violence temporary accommodations, assistance with living expenses and counseling, all at no charge, a news release stated. Rector produced the film, along with the Fort Worth writer and director Chyna Robinson.
Rector said several national domestic violence experts saw the film and provided feedback, and one issue they agree on is that it answers the question of “Why doesn’t she just leave?”
“That’s typically the first thing people say when they don’t understand what the issue is about – the nuances, the complexity, the dangerous situation these victims are in,” Rector said.
She noted that when a victim does decide to leave the relationship, it’s the most dangerous time in that relationship. The first 30 days after a victim leaves is the most dangerous time, but the danger continues for up to 90 days. More women who are killed by their intimate partner die in the first 30 days after leaving the relationship, but the danger continues for up to 90 days.
The community is invited to this event with parents being encouraged to bring their older teens and young adult children. The film is not rated, but warnings are given for language and violence. The film and discussion afterward will serve as a conversation starter for parents to talk with their children about dating violence.
Azle Library Director Curren McLane said the library is excited about showing the film and having the discussion.
“We’re thrilled to offer the Azle community an opportunity to see this impactful film,” said McLane in a news release. “We’ll be following the screening with a professionally led discussion about domestic violence as part of the Azle Memorial Library’s ongoing effort to bring impactful and educational events to the area.”
Rector said that she hopes people who watch the movie become more aware of the issue of domestic violence in an authentic way, that they will know how listen to friend or a family member who comes to them and speaks about their abusive relationship and that they will know how to speak up if they see an abusive situation from a family member or friend. Plus, they can learn how to find resources for how to help someone in a domestic violence situation.
“I’m very excited to share this film with the Azle community – that’s my hometown – and I think it’s important to be able to share this message with that community,” Rector said.
For more information about the movie, access noordinarylovemovie.com
Watch the trailer:
