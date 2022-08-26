Azle running back Vance Guthrie (6, above) searches for daylight against Frisco Reedy in the Hornets' opener Friday night at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets lost 69-27.
The Hornets fell behind early 21-0 but rallied to cut the Lion lead to 14 by halftime, 28-14. The Lions outscored Azle 27-7 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, 55-21.
Azle travels to Grapevine next week for its second and last non-district game of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.