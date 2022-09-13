The three people pegged for induction into the Azle Athletic Hall of Fame came from generations separated by decades, but they all had something in common.
Each of them — Jim Bob Nation (Class of 1935), Don Hood (head football coach at Azle High School 1958-1962) and Stephanie Parker (Class of 2007) — left an enduring mark on the local sports scene and community.
In 2015, AISD established the Hall of Fame to shine an admiring light on graduates who become outstanding contributors to school athletics on and off the field. An induction committee made up of former coaches, athletes, teachers, retirees and community members choose the winners. The Hall distinguishes average people from those who excel at school academically and athletically and in life itself, said Becky Spurlock, athletic director at AISD.
The Hall of Fame reception begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the high school’s Hall of Fame area followed by the induction ceremony at 2:45 p.m. in the competition gym. Admission is free.
JIM BOB NATION
Jim Bob Nation graduated from Azle High School in 1935 after establishing himself as a star athlete in every sport. Baseball, though, was his true love. Nation had a relative living in Long Beach, California, near Compton College. The university was seeking baseball players, and Nation’s uncle invited him to move in while playing baseball at Compton. Nation played four years against some of California’s best players, including Jackie Robinson. Nation, a pitcher, said he struck out Robinson once, but Robinson hit a home run off him during his next at-bat.
Nation led Compton in batting and pitching, and the team won its conference three of four years with Nation.
In 1940, Nation was invited to begin his professional baseball career with the New York Yankees. Nation played with Yankees minor league teams and did well until the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor changed the world. Nation enlisted in the Army Air Corps while sports leagues paused activities during World War II.
Nation returned home after the war, suffered an injury while working at the family farm and gave up professional sports.
Instead, he became a leading proponent of local youth sports, helping establish a baseball league for kids with the Azle Lions Club. Nation helped with pee-wee football, announced the high school football games, worked as a volunteer firefighter and attended most every Lions Club meeting. He loved working with the kids at batting practice and showing them how to pitch.
Nation said his main ambition was to teach kids good sportsmanship.
STEPHANIE PARKER
Dr. Stephanie Parker, who received a doctorate of physical therapy in 2016, has been excelling in athletics since she could walk. She first picked up a baseball bat at 4 and had added basketball and volleyball to her repertoire by the third grade. She became AISD’s first recorded female pole vaulter in the eighth grade.
Some of Parker’s accolades include:
Azle High School’s most steals and rebounds in a single women’s basketball game; first-team All-District and local MVP in volleyball and basketball; selected for the Chicken Express All-Star Basketball Classic; and voted Azle High School’s Most Athletic for her performance in volleyball, basketball and softball.
In addition to being athletic, Parker achieved many academic awards and graduated 12th overall in her class of more than 350 students in 2007.
Parker continued her athletic and academic ventures well past high school, playing collegiate volleyball, where she was a two-year captain for the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs volleyball team. She graduated magna cum laude from SWOSU with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and then, she continued her post graduate studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she earned her doctorate.
Parker has continued pursuing her athletic instinct by becoming an avid hiker, photographer and competitive dodgeball player. She has been invited to the USA Women’s Dodgeball Combine two years in a row and won the women’s one-on-one tournament at a national level. She continues to compete in the dodgeball foam division, and her competitive team has taken two gold medals at various USA tournaments in 2022.
Parker continues to seek out adventure and push her body to the limits. She has completed some of the most challenging and notable hikes in the country, including Oahu’s Stairway to Heaven, Kauai’s Na Pali Coast and Utah’s Angel’s Landing and The Narrows. She has day-hiked rim to rim at the Grand Canyon and summited the highest peak in southern California.
Parker specializes in orthopedics and sports physical therapy and enjoys sharing her knowledge and love of human movement with others. Her passion for athletics continues to radiate in all that she does.
DON HOOD
Don W. Hood began his coaching career in Azle after graduating from Abilene Christian College and became head coach in 1958.
He never had a losing season.
From 1958 to 1961, Hood’s record was 30-10-2. The Hornets went from being known as “Easy Azle” to a hard-nosed disciplined squad that achieved its first playoff victory and won its first district titles in 1959, 1960 and 1961. The 1960 team was Azle’s first to go undefeated in the regular season and the team scored 367 points while allowing just 87.
Hood also led the Hornets to success in cross country and track and field. In 1958, the boys cross-country team won the state championship, becoming Azle’s first team to earn a state title. The cross-country team was comprised mostly of football players who competed on Friday nights and got up early to race on Saturday mornings.
After leaving Azle in 1961, Hood focused his career on track and field. At the collegiate level, he guided Abilene Christian University to eight NCAA Division II national championships and two NAIA championships during 11 seasons. In all, Don Hood coached 108 NCAA All-America athletes and 51 NAIA All-America athletes.
