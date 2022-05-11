Azle favorite Poo Live Crew opened this season's Music in the Park on Friday, May 6 at Azle Central Park. Hundreds gathered around the amphitheater to listen to the musical medleys that the cover band is known for, starting off with songs from the Rocky movies.
Azle favorite Poo Live Crew opened this season's Music in the Park
Wade Blake
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Our latest e-Edition
Latest News
- I trust you
- Mother's Day books that will give Mom some great reads
- Remember, a graduation diploma is only a ticket to get into the game
- THIS COMMUNITY COOKS Baked Potatoes-Food for Tot
- Azle favorite Poo Live Crew opened this season's Music in the Park
- Honoring Gold Star Families in Azle
- Deadline to register for Chamber golf tournament is May 11
- Retired bull rider turned pastor inducted into Bull Riding Hall of Fame
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested following high speed chase through Springtown/Azle
- Retired bull rider turned pastor inducted into Bull Riding Hall of Fame
- Allsup’s recognizes new store opening with celebration, concert
- Knife-wielding man dies after police encounter
- Nursing: A calling to help the vulnerable
- Azle City Council will have two new faces
- Azle softball ends playoff run with smiles, tears, hope for future
- Paul Dean Murphree 1942-2022
- Criminal justice students perform well at state competition
- Azle sends 11 athletes to rodeo finals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Announcements
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
- Updated
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.