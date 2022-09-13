The Azle Christian High School Lady Crusaders celebrated their 3-0 sweep of Heritage on Sept. 8 like it was something extra special, which it was.
The smiles, tears, hugs and laughter from Azle Christian’s volleyball girls represented the end of a long losing streak that stretched back to last season.
“It feels like a million dollars,” said Cassidy Barber, a senior and team leader. “It's good to see that we come out here, and we work, and then, it really pays off - and we see the dedication not only that the players have but that our fans have.”
The Crusaders are playing under new head coach Jasmine Jones, who has been teaching basic fundamentals in the early part of the season to prepare her team for district competition that begins this week.
Against Heritage, Jones saw her girls reacting instinctively rather than thinking too much about what they were doing. All those lessons in fundamentals are beginning to take hold, the coach said.
“They are being implemented from the play by play, where we're supposed to be on the court, how we should pass the ball, what we should do if we're in trouble,” Jones said. “It's a lot less in their heads and ‘What should I be doing?’ and just playing functionally and making it simple.”
Losing games regularly during the early part of the season was disappointing to the team, but the coach assured them that victories would come in time.
“We've had a hard couple of weeks, so we really needed this win,” Jones said. “I was very glad that we pulled that through. It was a great way to bounce back from what we’ve been experiencing.”
The team has come close to winning games this season but fallen just short.
“This whole season, they have been very capable, but we've been fighting our own minds,” Jones said. “Now, after what they've done tonight, they have the confidence to know that they can do this. I definitely think that we will prove it with the rest of our season.”
Barber said the Crusaders arrived for the Heritage game with good attitudes despite their on-court struggles.
“We really played our hearts,” Barber said. “We know at the end, we are not going to be judged by whether we win or if we lose, but we worked our butts off during practice, and it really showed tonight.”
A turning point against Heritage came in the third game. ACS had won the first two games, but not by large margins. In the third game, Heritage took a commanding 18-12 lead, and the Crusaders appeared to be struggling to find their momentum.
Then, Vanessa Malewiski began serving.
Malewiski, a junior, and her young teammates went on a scoring roll. By the time Malewiski had relinquished the serve, Azle Christian had taken a 20-19 lead and held on to win the game and match.
“I really wanted to persevere for my team,” Malewiski said afterward. “It's super exciting because this team is so much better than what we've shown in the past. I believe that this winning can continue.”
Her serves appeared to confound Heritage, allowing Azle Christian to re-take the lead, which it never relinquished. Malewiski said she was manipulating the ball’s trajectory on purpose by putting “some spin” on it.
“I was trying to float serves so the ball will wiggle and drop,” she said.
Ending the long losing streak could be a fresh start for the Crusaders, Malewiski said.
“We have the chemistry,” she said. “We have the skill. I believe that the rest of our season will be winning.”
Azle Christian goes on the road to play Waxahachie Prep at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Waxahachie.
