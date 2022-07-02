The new athletic director and head football coach at Azle Christian School has an iron-clad plan to take the gridiron boys farther than they have ever been in the highly competitive TAPPS conference.
Iron.
Pumping it. Lot’s of it.
That’s the plan.
“We’ve got to up our workload,” said Clayton Sanders, who will lead the Crusaders athletic programs into the new school year. “We've got to outwork people. The best way to do that is teach them a work ethic. Get up early in the morning. Hit the weights at 6:30. There is no better way to learn that work ethic than to wake up at 6:30 with a squat bar on your back.”
Sanders was hired to replace Gary Rushing, who led the Crusaders to four state football championships in the TCAF league. This season, Azle Christian switched to the bigger and more competitive TAPPS conference.
Two years ago, the Crusaders lost a state championship game that Rushing thought the Crusaders should have won. This season, the Crusaders lost a couple of winnable games and were bounced out of the playoffs early.
Rushing described the losses as “hard to take” and decided he had not done enough to motivate and inspire his players. So, he resigned to allow for a coaching change and recommended Sanders, who was already volunteering with the team and had been a player when Rushing was coaching at Springtown High School.
“It’s kind of an amazing journey,” Sanders said.
CHURCH TALK
Sanders and his wife, Stacy Sanders, had been members at Christian Church of Azle for several years while he was coaching at South Hills High School in Fort Worth. The couple have five children: Colby, 29, Layne, 25, Cameron, 22, Logan, 21, and Rylee, 18.
Sanders and his wife were at church one day, and Stacy wondered aloud if her husband might want to be head coach at Azle Christian School some day.
Sanders shook his head. He was coaching 11-man football at a much larger 5A school in the University Interscholastic League and was skeptical about switching to a small private school playing six-man football.
Besides, he told his wife, “Coach Rushing is going to coach until he is 100 years old.”
In 2020, Sanders re-aggravated an ankle injury he sustained originally in the United States Marine Corps. He underwent surgery and was able to continue teaching but couldn’t coach football at South Hills last season.
“I ran into Coach Rushing at church, and he said he could use some help,” Sanders recalled. I said, ‘I can help, I just don't know how much I can do, coming off surgery and whatnot.’ He said, ‘Why don't you come and be kind of like an adviser?’”
Sanders volunteered as an adviser. Three weeks later, Rushing promoted him to volunteer defensive coordinator.
“Then, I just fell in love with the kids, fell in love with the mission of the church and in the mission of the school,” Sanders said.
After coming up short in the playoffs for the second year in a row, Rushing told Sanders he was considering stepping down from the program.
“He said, ‘I think it's time, I think I'm done,’” Sanders said. “I think he thought it was time for him to either take a break or just go somewhere else. Obviously, he ended up going somewhere else. But I think at that time, he just felt that Azle Christian needed a change.”
Rushing asked Sanders if he would be interested in the job.
PASSING THE BATON
Sanders and his wife discussed the offer and prayed about the decision. Sanders would be taking over a program from a popular and successful coach.
“The kids, obviously, were heartbroken to lose Coach Rushing,” Sanders said.
Sanders, however, has a long connection with Rushing that “helped a lot with the transition for the kids,” he said.
From 1990 to 1994, Rushing coached Sanders at Springtown High School in football and track.
“He was really good,” Rushing said of his former wide receiver and defensive back. “He coaches like he played. He's a hard-nosed coach. He played hard, and he coaches hard.”
In 2005, Sanders began his coaching career at the 3A Royal High School in Brookshire, Texas. Since then, he has coached at high schools in Garrison, Kinkaid, Dallas, Chico and Fort Worth. Sanders was assistant head coach and run game coordinator at South Hills before becoming athletic director and head football coach at Azle Christian.
Sanders has the years of experience and skills required to make Azle Christian successful in the TAPPS conference, Rushing said.
“He is a really good motivator and has got really good intensity, and he's football smart,” Rushing said. “He will do a great job.”
Azle Christian has established a winning history in football that goes back years and was carried on by Rushing before handing the reins to Sanders. The new coach hopes to establish the Crusaders as a perennial powerhouse in TAPPS.
TAPPS is “side-by-side with the UIL as far as rules and regulations and how they run their conference,” Sanders said. “There are going to be higher expectations. We’ve got to raise the bar even more now because we are in a higher competition.”
HEFTING THE LOAD
Raising the symbolic bar means lifting actual bars loaded down with pig iron.
“The first thing that I believe we needed to do was get in the weight room,” Sanders said.
One problem - Azle Christian didn’t have a weight room.
In January, Sanders and the athletes began meeting at 6:30 a.m. at Champion Fitness Center in Azle to lift weights. The coach put out the word to friends and fellow coaches that the school was looking for weight room equipment.
A coaching buddy from East Texas called to say his school had built a new weight room and had old equipment available.
“He said, ‘I can loan you our equipment as long as you need it,’” Sanders said. “He had eight big power racks and all the weights. The bars. He gave us everything.”
For now, the weights are being kept in the gymnasium, but in July, they will be moved to the new fieldhouse that was built on campus but still waiting to be hooked up for electricity.
“We are going to be moving all that weight into the fieldhouse in the middle of July,” he said.
The athletes were tested for strength for the first time shortly after they began lifting weights.
“Our numbers were obviously low,” Sanders said.
The kids tested again in May after months of lifting, and the results were different.
“We had every one of our football players squat over 300 pounds,” he said. “Before that, we only had one that could squat over 300 pounds. They put in the work. That is going to be beneficial.”
The benefits should stand out most during the playoffs, he said.
“Going deep in the playoffs, that’s when your body needs that extra muscle, especially when you're in a contact sport like football,” the coach said. “That's the first thing we really attacked, building a foundation of out-working everybody around us and getting in the weight room and learning the weight room mentality.”
