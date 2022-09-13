Last Friday’s football game pitting Azle Christian High School against Newcastle was about as exciting as any fan could have imagined, and there were plenty of fans to bear witness.
Azle Christian has played its first three football games at home this season, and the hometown crowds have been loud and large.
“The fans have been crazy this year!” Athletic Director Ryan Rollins posted on Twitter. “The boys feel the energy. Thank you Crusadernation!”
How exciting was the game?
Consider:
Newcastle, ranked seventh in the UIL Division II state rankings, entered the game as a huge favorite.
Azle Christian head coach Clayton Sanders characterized the game as “very intense and physical.”
The game came down to the final play.
And the Crusaders won.
“I'm proud of our team for staying focused this week, ignoring the naysayers and finding a way to finish,” the coach said.
Two weeks ago, the Crusaders scored 87 points and lost.
Against Newcastle, they scored 27 and won.
Welcome to six-man football, where scores vary wildly, and the action and excitement are non-stop.
Azle Christian squared off against the Newcastle Bobcats at a home clash on Sept. 9, still smarting from the previous week’s 93-87 home loss to Heritage Christian.
The Crusaders opened the game against Newcastle with strength and determination and powered their way to a 21-6 halftime lead behind a stingy defense and the strong running of Camden Logan. Sanders had focused the previous week’s practice on defensive fundamentals, and the Crusader defenders showed how much difference a week can make.
The only points scored by Newcastle in the first half came on an onside kick return.
“Newcastle was a little shell-shocked in the first half with how well our defense was playing,” Sanders said. “The defense really showed up and shut down what they do very well on offense.”
The Bobcats, however, scored 20 points in the second half while limiting the Crusaders to just six. Part of Azle Christian’s problem was hanging onto the football. The team turned the ball over seven times.
“It was extremely humid, and the ball got a little slippery, but we also just didn't execute as well on offense as we normally do,” Sanders said.
Tough games expose a team’s flaws. After the Heritage game, the Crusaders worked on defense.
After they Newcastle game, they will work on protecting the ball.
“We have to do a better job of protecting and cherishing the football,” Sanders said. “We will keep chopping and working on it.”
Still, the coach realizes that part of the reason his team struggled on offense is because they were playing a stellar team.
“They weren't ranked seventh in the state for no reason,” Sanders said. “They have a great group of players and coaches and made some good adjustments at half. They hit us on a few big plays, and it became a chess match.”
Azle Christian’s coaches made crucial decisions of their own to help sway the contest.
“As a staff, we made some adjustments, and the team did a phenomenal job of applying it on the field to keep us in a good position to win the game,” Sanders said.
The jockeying from both teams led to an incredible finish – a final minute of football that was hard to believe.
“I've been doing this for 14 years and have been around football my entire life,” Sanders said. “I've never seen — much less been a part of — a finish like Friday night.”
In the final minute of the game, with Azle Christian leading 27-20, the Crusaders fought their way to Newcastle’s goal line and wanted to run it into the end zone to pad their lead – but fumbled instead. The ball bounced off the running back’s hands and plopped into a Newcastle defender’s hands.
Newcastle drove to midfield and had time for one more play. As time expired, Newcastle’s quarterback heaved a “hail Mary” pass into the end zone.
“Our player was in great position and went up at the highest point and intercepted the pass, (or) so we thought,” Sanders said. “As our player was coming down, their player ripped the ball out of our hands and fell in the end zone for a score.”
Azle Christian fans were floored.
“It was honestly such an impressive effort and play on that player's part,” Sanders said. “Just, wow!”
Down by one point, 27-26, Newcastle tried to win the game by kicking a PAT, which counts for two points in six-man football. The snap, however, slipped off the tee. Azle players pressured the holder, who threw the ball up for grabs.
“It was a battle between their player and ours, and our player won and knocked down the ball.”
The player who won that battle for the ball was Noah Rollins.
“We call him ‘Iceman’ because he never gets rattled,” Sanders said. “So, it was fitting that Noah was the one who made the final play to help secure the win.”
Sanders was so keyed up after the game that he didn’t sleep the entire night, he said.
“I couldn't,” he said. “It was that intense and emotional of a game. Our team needed this one after last week. I'm glad we found a way to fight through the adversity and finish. I’m proud of the team for that.”
Final score: Azle Christian 27, Newcastle 26.
Running back Camden Logan led Azle Christian on offense with 200 total yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, Jake Skartvedt made eight tackles, a quarterback sack and an interception.
Next up, Azle Christian goes on the road to play Mount Calm. The Panthers have shut out two teams this season by scores of 50-0 and 46-0, with their last win coming in just eight minutes due to the mercy points rule.
“It's not going to get easier, but that's the way we like it,” Sanders said. “It's our first long road game, so there will be some new things to experience and have to work through. Overall, we are healthy and that's really all I can ask for after two very physical games.”
To beat Mount Calm, the Crusaders will need to “focus on ourselves and clean up our turnover issues,” the coach said. “We have either been hot on offense and cold on defense, or vice versa, so it is imperative to find a way to put a complete game together and be consistent at doing so.”
