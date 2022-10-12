ACS fb AJRollins takes on blocker.jpg

From left, A.J. Rollins and the Azle Christian Crusaders will rest up a week before taking on Prestonwood on Oct. 28. (Photo by Jeff Prince)

The Azle Christian Crusaders will get a well-deserved rest with an open week on their schedule after building a 5-2 record in the TAPPS Division III District 2 six-man league.

On Oct. 8, the Crusaders played an early Saturday game at Panther Creek and romped to victory on the Panthers home turf.

