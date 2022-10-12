The Azle Christian Crusaders will get a well-deserved rest with an open week on their schedule after building a 5-2 record in the TAPPS Division III District 2 six-man league.
On Oct. 8, the Crusaders played an early Saturday game at Panther Creek and romped to victory on the Panthers home turf.
The 45-point mercy rule went into effect to end the game with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter, and Azle Christian won, 46-0.
“The team was really locked in this week,” said head coach Clayton Sanders.
Panther Creek has a storied reputation for championship football, and Sanders was expecting a tough game.
“I knew they would compete hard and never quit,” he said.
The Crusaders awoke before dawn to drive almost three hours to make the 10 a.m. kickoff, but the effort was worth the experience, the coach said.
“Sometimes the score isn't indicative of the opponent, but I can assure you Panther Creek played hard and to the whistle every play,” he said. “You want to schedule teams that you know have the foundation of a ‘never quit’ mentality, because it is so true — iron sharpens iron. Panther Creek is one of those teams.”
Azle Christian’s special teams and defense forced four turnovers to help lock down the win.
Levi Morrow recorded nine tackles and two fumble recoveries. Jake Skartvedt led the team with 12 tackles. His older brother, Drew Skartvedt, logged three tackles for loss.
“As a defensive unit, we are playing very well,” Sanders said. “Anytime you can keep that zero up on the scoreboard, especially in six-man, that is a phenomenal effort.”
The Crusaders’ passing game came alive, as well.
“I'm excited about our progress,” Sanders said. “It took a little bit to get our running game going, but we made some adjustments up front and we started blocking very well.”
Camden Logan ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Rollins threw a TD pass. A.J. Rollins ran the ball seven times for 75 yards and a TD. Jake Skartvedt caught a TD pass.
After the open week, Azle Christian will play at home against Prestonwood in a district game on Oct. 28.
“It is a must-win game for us to advance to the playoffs, and the winner will also clinch the district championship,” the coach said. “They are 7-0 and extremely talented.”
Azle Christian came out on top 86-76 when the two teams played last season.
“We have a history with them, as last year came down to the wire,” he said. “Every weight lifted, every sprint ran, every practice rep, every game we've played has prepared us for this game. We have an amazing opportunity in front of us, and our football fate really is up to us. We are excited and are looking forward to this one, for sure. To add to the drama, it will be our Homecoming as well. Throw out the records, (as) this one is going to be an absolute battle.”
